Norwegian Operator GET Delivers High-Quality Broadcast and Multiscreen Services With Harmonic Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- March 6, 2013 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that Norwegian operator GET has deployed a comprehensive Harmonic headend solution to power its IPTV, cable, and OTT multiscreen services. Through a high-density and scalable architecture designed to optimize bandwidth efficiencies, Harmonic's video infrastructure solutions enable GET to cost-effectively deliver high-quality HD video services to a wide range of IP-connected devices.

"Continued strong subscriber demand for new cable and value-added video services made it imperative that we adopt a video infrastructure solution enabling continued scaling with great video quality," said Christophe Brod, VP of Broadcast, GET. "Harmonic's integrated headend solution enables us to deliver exceptional HD video quality and user experience for both linear broadcast and OTT multiscreen, while significantly decreasing our operational and capital expenses as we roll out cutting-edge video services."

At the heart of GET's integrated Harmonic headend is the fully redundant ProStream(R) 1000 with ACE(R) real-time transcoding platform. Utilizing this versatile processing solution, GET can perform MPEG-2 to MPEG-4 AVC (H.264) video and audio transcoding of multiple HD broadcast channels, as well as advanced statistical multiplexing, in order to maximize bandwidth efficiencies across its IP network. ProStream dramatically reduces GET's carbon footprint and operating expenses, leveraging a high-density, scalable architecture.

For live OTT services, Harmonic's ProMedia(TM) Live real-time multiscreen video processing and encoding system leverages adaptive bit rate technology to transcode MPEG-2 or MPEG-4 AVC content into multiple streams of H.264 with varying video resolutions and bit rates optimized for multiscreen delivery. Encoding is split across multiple machines to enable rapid media processing. ProStream and ProMedia Live are managed by Harmonic's NMX(TM) Digital Service Manager, simplifying the creation, modification, and management of service lineups.

Harmonic ProMedia Carbon transcoders handle a variety of critical operations for GET's VOD services, including SD/HD conversion, PAL/NTSC conversion, logo insertion, color space conversion, color correction, and closed-captions extraction, from a file-based architecture that can scale to meet the operator's evolving business needs. The ProMedia Carbon transcoding farms are controlled via a Harmonic WFS(TM) file-based workflow system, which provides automated processing of high-volume transcoding tasks, failover support, job distribution management, job prioritization, load balancing, FTP transfer, status monitoring, and job notification, to further increase operational efficiencies.

"Given the increased consumer demand over the last several years for a high-quality video experience on any device, multiscreen video services are becoming an important tool for cable operators to retain existing customers as well as attract new subscribers," said Thomas Henriksen, regional sales director, North Europe, Harmonic. "By maximizing GET's scalability, flexibility, and operational efficiencies through a unified platform, Harmonic's video infrastructure solutions will help streamline multiscreen and OTT delivery while enabling the operator to achieve a superior video quality."

Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

# # #

About GET

GET is Norway's leading digital television and broadband provider, delivering daily services to over 470,000 homes in Norway over both HFC (Hybrid-Fiber-Coax) and FTTH solutions. GET is known for innovative and user friendly products and GET's customers have the widest range of digital TV channels and VOD services in Norway in addition to telephony, mobile broadband, and internet speeds of up to 200Mbps.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The company's production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Harmonic's ProStream(R) 1000 with ACE(R), ProMedia(TM), and WFS(TM) products. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that that the products do not meet some or all of their anticipated capabilities or provide some or all of their anticipated benefits, such as maximized scalability, flexibility, and operational efficiencies, and the achievement of superior video quality.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2012, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

EDITOR'S NOTE -- Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

ENDS