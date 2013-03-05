Vimond Media Solutions Adds Six Team Members to Accommodate Rapid Growth

BERGEN, Norway -- March 5, 2013 -- Vimond Media Solutions announced today that it has once again expanded its team to serve its rapidly growing roster of customers, which includes TV4 in Sweden, MTV3 in Finland, TV 2 in Norway, and pan-Nordic distributor C More, to name a few. Five new people joined Vimond in the first quarter and one more will join in early April.

"We are always looking for great people to work with us as we shape the future of television, and I'm happy to say that we are getting more and more attention from superb people across the world who look at what we have done and want to join our adventure," said Helge Høibraaten, CEO of Vimond Media Solutions. "Our depth of experience and expertise is what has made us a leading player in the field of OTT and TV Everywhere, and by continuing to collaborate with great minds from around the world, we all will grow."

Kine Lunde has joined Vimond as director of account management. She is responsible for handling the dialogue with customers and making sure they reach their goals in the online TV space. Lunde was formerly with Bipper.

Vidar Grasdal came from TV 2 to Vimond as a senior developer for professional services. He brings his background in the broadcast industry to work on customer deliverables with Vimond's services team.

Mads Emil Herteig came from Vizrt to Vimond as senior user interface developer for professional services. Herteig's experience with HTML, CSS, and UX design enhances Vimond's ability to develop great end-user experiences.

Fridtjov Fremstad has come on board as Vimond's IT operations manager for professional services. His main responsibility is to focus on integration and installation. Fremstad previously worked at StormGeo.

Vincent Quaegebeur came to Vimond from French IT consulting and engineering company Apside. He works as a Java developer for professional services.

Henrik Larsen Toft will be joining Vimond as a Ruby/Java/HTML/CSS developer on the professional services team, where he will work with user experiences on Vimond frameworks. Toft comes from Capgemini and Statoil in Stavanger, Norway.

About Vimond Media Solutions

