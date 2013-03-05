Visual Unity Appoints Gabriel Dusil as Vice President of Corporate Strategy

In a move that significantly strengthens it management structure, leading broadcast and multiscreen systems integrator Visual Unity has appointed Gabriel Dusil to the position of Vice President of Corporate Strategy.

Dusil brings a wealth of experience to Visual Unity, having held several regional management roles across EMEA with large multi-nationals such as Motorola and VeriSign. His background also includes VP level sales and marketing roles, with strengths in Cloud-based solution selling and partnership management.

Tomas Petru, President of Visual Unity, says: “Gabriel’s appointment comes at a time when Visual Unity is expanding its product portfolio with the launch of vuEasy™ - a next generation Cloud-based Online Video Platform that allows companies to manage and monetize their audio, video and image libraries. Gabriel’s experience in sales and marketing, combined with his knowledge of video standards, storage solutions and end-to-end IP video services, will considerably help Visual Unity expand its product strategy, global marketing initiatives and international sales and business development.”

Dusil’s role at Visual Unity includes identifying and developing opportunities for the company in international markets. To this end he has already led the team in negotiating and signing a strategic partnership agreement the UAE’s integrated telecom service provider du.

Visual Unity has over 20 years’ experience and expertise in the design and delivery of linear broadcast and multiscreen solutions. Its vuMedia™ integrated content management and delivery platform recently won the ConnectedWorld.tv 2012 Award for the Best Use of Online Video by a Non-Broadcaster, and was also shortlisted for a CSI Award in the Best Content On Demand category.

Developed to help broadcasters and content owners control how their brand and assets are managed and monetized in the multiscreen environment, vuMedia™ delivers a cutting-edge viewing experience on any screen or connected device. Among the many national and regional broadcasters and media companies that have adopted vuMedia™ are Al Aan in the Middle East, TV Nova, Czech TV and TopFun.

-ends-

Visual Unity is a Multiscreen Solution Provider, bridging the gap between linear broadcast, IT and IPTV to help clients reach and engage audiences on any screen. Since 1991, the team has been designing and delivering turnkey broadcast and complex multiscreen solutions worldwide – from HD outside Broadcast (OB) vehicles and major playout facilities to live internet streaming and Video on Demand services. Visual Unity’s award-winning vuMediaTM platform helps broadcasters and content owners control how their brand and assets are managed and monetized in the multiscreen environment. vuMediaTM is a highly scalable and modular architecture, delivering a cutting-edge live viewing experience on the web or any mobile or connected device – all of which can be deployed into existing workflows and business processes.

Visual Unity is based in Prague, London, Cologne, Moscow, Bratislava, Belgrade, Nairobi and Dubai. For further information, please visit www.visualunity.com

