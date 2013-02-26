Riedel Provides Comprehensive Signal Distribution and More to 2013 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup

Networked Video, Audio, Data, and Communications Plus the New RiCam POV System

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Feb. 26, 2013 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, announced that it supplied several wireless camera solutions and audio/video signal distribution services for the 2013 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup, Feb. 4-17 in Schladming, Austria. Working with Munich-based sono Studiotechnik GmbH, which oversaw set up of the International Broadcast Center for host broadcaster ORF, Riedel installed a comprehensive fiber network comprising 42 MediorNet mainframes and 60 RockNet digital audio interfaces. In addition to the signal distribution responsibilities, Riedel also introduced their new lightweight and compact wireless RiCam POV camera system that was integrated into the racers' goggle straps to capture spectacular live images from their perspective.

"Our goal is always to provide our customers with a competitive edge," said Thomas Riedel, founder and CEO of Riedel Communications. "Spectacular pictures are the key to achieving prime time exposure, and we're pleased that both our innovative wireless camera and our robust fiber network are helping broadcasters to make alpine skiing an even more compelling viewing experience."

During the FIS alpine event in Schladming, the Riedel fiber backbone accommodated 92 cameras ,160 HD video signals, 200 audio signals, and Ethernet and intercom in a single flexible infrastructure that reduced both the time and cost of installation. For venue communications, Riedel deployed three Artist digital matrix mainframes and a TETRA digitally trunked radio network, which were used for the TV production, the opening ceremony proceedings, and by the Audi shuttle service. (German mobile production company TVN and the Dutch event specialist Faber Audiovisuals also relied on Riedel RockNet systems during the opening ceremony.) Riedel also provided the video downlink for the helicopter camera and the wireless camera links for the two CAMCAT(R) aerial cable systems used at the event. The company provided full support, with 20 Riedel engineers working on site during one of the largest alpine TV broadcasts of all time.

Developed in collaboration with FIS, ORF, the Austrian Ski Federation, race directors, and various goggle and helmet manufacturers, the RiCam wireless camera supplied by Riedel made the TV coverage even more remarkable. Meeting critical size, weight, and safety specifications and featuring an aerodynamic design integrated into the goggles' strap, the patented camera worn by racers allowed broadcasters to incorporate dramatic point-of-view shots into their productions.

