Product Highlights at the 2013 NAB Show

New UTAH-100/UDS Routing Switchers With 4K Signal Capabilities

At the 2013 NAB Show, Utah Scientific will introduce an exciting extension of the UTAH-100/UDS routing switcher family to provide support for the new 4K (6 Gbps) signal format.

Routers in this new series range from 32 x 32 to 144 x 144 and offer the same control options as the very successful UDS routers introduced in 2012. Complementing the new 4K routers will be a new 4K signal-processing module that provides multiplexing and demultiplexing of 1.5 Gbps and 3 Gbps streams to and from the 6 Gbps signal.

New UTAH-400 Series 2 Routing Switcher for Smaller Systems

The newest member of the UTAH-400 Series 2 family of routers is a 72 x 72 frame that extends the family's powerful feature set, which includes embedded signal processing to smaller-matrix applications. The new router offers a uniquely flexible architecture that makes it configurable in a full range of sizes, from 128 x 12 to 12 x 128 in addition to the traditional square matrix layout.

New UCP-LC3 Control Panel for UTAH-400 Routing Switchers

At the 2013 NAB Show, Utah Scientific will announce a new addition to the UCP-LC family of menu-based router control panels. The new panel features a high-resolution, full-color LCD display and buttons with dynamic labeling, offering a new level of user-friendly operation for today's increasingly complex routing systems.

New iPad(R) Router Control App

Utah Scientific will also be demonstrating its new iPad(R) app for controlling UTAH-100/UDS and UTAH-400 routers from the iPad. This new control surface provides a user-configurable panel for complete control of Utah Scientific routers via Wi-Fi(TM) connections.

Utah Scientific Quote:

"We are very excited to share our new solutions for 4K signal-handling with NAB visitors and to learn from them their expectations of the future requirements for high-data-rate routing systems. Our customers have always been very important members of our product development team, helping us to address their current and long-term needs."

-- Tom Harmon, President and CEO, Utah Scientific

