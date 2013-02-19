Nexidia Products at the 2013 NAB Show:

Nexidia Dialogue Search

At the 2013 NAB Show, Nexidia will showcase Nexidia Dialogue Search (DS), a tool that searches for any spoken word or phrase across workgroups or massive media libraries in seconds. With DS, media organizations can utilize their media libraries more easily by finding unique assets that fit their needs simply, precisely, and quickly without being overwhelmed by irrelevant results. DS dramatically reduces logging and transcription costs and uncovers valuable assets that traditional metadata could never find. DS integrates directly with media asset management systems and editing applications, and no training is required.

NEW Nexidia QC

Nexidia will introduce Nexidia QC, a new automated closed caption and video description application that helps ensure compliance, caption alignment, and language identification for broadcast and IP distribution. QC verifies that video description content was actually aired, which automates verification and logging for legal compliance. It also verifies that the captions aired match the program broadcast and determines the level of caption coverage for the program. QC automates manual processes to reduce operating expenses, automatically identifies errors and fixes issues to avoid FCC fines, and enables a higher-quality experience for viewers across all platforms.

NEW Nexidia CC Director

Making its debut at the 2013 NAB Show, Nexidia CC Director is an application that automatically repurposes on-air closed captioning for broadcast and IP distribution in order to satisfy broadcast requirements for the 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act. Live and file-based caption information is reused to recaption clips and programs for delivery to the Web, tablets, and other Internet-connected devices.

Nexidia CC Director is designed to enable dynamic, low-latency caption retrieval from a caption catalog storing years' worth of captions. The captions are available within minutes of broadcast and can be retrieved without metadata or even the broadcast date. Users simply pass a clip of audio or video through the application, and CC Director will return the time-corrected caption file.

CC Director reduces the cost of re-syncing or re-creating captions for live-captioned programming that is being edited for rebroadcast or non-linear distribution. It also verifies caption information, improves caption timing compared to the original captioning, and reduces turnaround time for publishing clips and full programs.

"This year at the 2013 NAB Show, broadcasters and other content creators and distributors will see how our products will help them dramatically accelerate their ability to discover and utilize their media. Our patented Dialogue Search tool can search thousands of hours of media in under a second, and supports dozens of languages and dialects. That product alone can help make our customers faster, more creative, and more profitable. Add to that other products such as our new CC Director and QC applications, and their media operation becomes faster and more efficient by reducing their dependencies on manual processes."

-- Drew Lanham, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Nexidia, Media and Entertainment Division

Nexidia is the audio and video search company with patented technologies and breakthrough applications that make it quick and easy for customers to gain new insight, boost their competitive advantage, and monetize large volumes of audio and video assets from entertainment, sports, news, education, corporate, government, financial, house of worship, and non-profit. More information is available at www.nexidia.tv.