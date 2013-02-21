Unleashing New DK Meter Features

DK-Technologies has released new software for its award-winning DK Meter range, taking the optimal ‘One Box’ metering solution to even greater heights of functionality.

The new software includes the Horizontal Bargraph mode, which compliments the existing MSD View, FFT analyzer and Graphical Loudness that are already incorporated into the DK Meter package. With this new feature in place, DK Meters now offer the ultimate range of landscape views, allowing users to see and secure their audio from any angle.

“DK Meters have always offered a wide range of benefits including at a glance Loudness conformity, compliant with all major loudness standards (BS1770-2, A/85, R128, ARIB and more),” says Uffe Khems Hansen, DK-technologies’ Product Marketing Director. “With this new software update, users can now access Dual Loudness bargraph functionality, as well as Dual Scale Views, allowing independent ppm and loudness scales to be viewed alongside each other.”

DK-Technologies has also introduced a new Quick Setup menu, making it a breeze to enjoy these new features.

With their compact, one box design and easy and intuitive user interfaces, DK Meters remain the perfect and surprisingly affordable solution to 'One Box' Audio and Loudness Metering for all broadcast and post production facilities.

The New DK Meter software update is available free-of-charge for download. To access this – and for a brochure and video demo of the DK Meter range - please visit DK-Technologies at www.dk-technologies.com



-ends-

About DK-Technologies

DK-Technologies develops and produces audio meters, video sync and test signal generators, as well as video waveform monitors and colour analysers both for LCD and CRT monitors. Alongside its worldwide distributor network, DK-Technologies also operates branch offices in Denmark, Germany, UK and USA. www.dk-technologies.com

