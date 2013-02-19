Riedel Products at the 2013 NAB Show:

MediorNet MN-GV-2 Card

Riedel Communications will unveil the MediorNet MN-GV-2 card at the 2013 NAB Show. This new interface card allows users to network Grass Valley(R) 3G camera systems -- the LDK and the brand-new LDX series -- and their base stations via the MediorNet fiber infrastructure. Users can route bidirectional camera signals, including all embedded audio and telemetry control data, through MediorNet, which facilitates the free assignment of cameras to any base station or CCU within the network. With this solution, users can realize unparalleled flexibility in camera configurations and eliminate the need for rewiring when production requirements change.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/MN-GV-2_w_Camera.zip

Photo Caption: MediorNet MN-GV-2 Card for Grass Valley(R) 3G Camera Systems

RockNet Expansion Solutions for SSL Consoles and Soundcraft Si Compact Consoles

New RockNet expansion solutions for Solid State Logic (SSL) consoles and Soundcraft Si Compact consoles will be showcased at the 2013 NAB Show. Next-generation firmware for the RockNet RN.334.MD MADI interface makes SSL mixing consoles an integrated part of the Riedel RockNet digital audio network, with complete remote control functionality over all gains and the flexibility of RockNet's renowned independent gain feature. As a result, several mixing consoles can operate with the same mic pre-amps without affecting one other -- a capability that greatly simplifies multiconsole and recording setups. Riedel's new RN.344.SI card enables integration with any Soundcraft Si Compact console, supporting 32 inputs and 32 outputs to the RockNet system. The interface enables remote control of any RockNet mic pre-amp and also offers the benefit of RockNet's independent gain feature.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/RockNetmodule.zip

Photo Caption: RockNet RN.334.MD Module for SSL Console Integration

Company Quote:

"We are happy to present new solutions for our customers at NAB that will help them to streamline their infrastructures in a cost-effective way."

-- Thomas Riedel, CEO, Riedel Communications

Company Profile:

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio and communications networks for broadcast, pro-audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. These solutions employ leading-edge technologies to address tomorrow's requirements today. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, and fiber-based and wireless audio and video transmission systems for large-scale events such as the Olympic Games and FIFA World Cup. Riedel Communications was founded in 1987 and today employs more than 400 people worldwide.