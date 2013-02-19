APPEAR TV’S MODULAR HEADENDS ON DISPLAY AT ANDINA LINK 2013

Cartagena,COLOMBIA, February 26, 2013 — Appear TV, a leading global provider of next-generation headends for broadcast and IP television, will highlight its end-to-end headend solutions for terrestrial digital broadcast at Andina Link 2013 (Stand 5 Area A). On exhibit at the show will be DVB/T and T2systemssolutions in addition to its unified Video Head End chassis incorporating the new high-quality, high-density encoder and transcoder modules.

Appear TV’s XC5000 chassis allows broadcasters to select from a wide range of different modules to create a custom-tailored solution, meeting the specific requirements of their cable, satellite and/or IP-based delivery networks. The modules can handle a variety of functions, including content reception from multiple sources, encoding from analog and digital sources, descrambling/scrambling and digital modulation, transcoding (both broadcast and multiscreen) and modulation (for digital carriers and RF analog). In addition, all Appear TV modules can work with other third-party devices and are completely open standard, making updates to an existing setup seamless.

DVB-T/T2 Support

Appear TV offers a complete solution for broadcasters, such as those in Columbia, looking to create a DVB-T/T2 infrastructure. Since all elements of a DVB/T and T2 solution for SFN and MFN networks are supported in modules within the Appear TV modular chassis, there is no need to integrate systems from multiple vendors. The in-house designed and built DVB-T/T2 solutions include all the elements required to complete a DVB terrestrial platform, including the core compression headend, modulation, demodulation, T2 Gateway and statistical multiplexing for increased bandwidth efficiency.

The Appear TV DVB-T2 terrestrial gateway performs the critical adaptation functions required for DVB-T2-compliant streams, including time-stamp insertion for signal-frequency networks (SFNs), in-band modulator signalling and the provision of T2MI streams in either the raw or encapsulated MPEG-2 TS format for DVB-T2 distribution. The T2 gateway also provides several functions for SFNs and offers support for all the mandatory features of the T2 and T2MI 1.2.1 specification, with the DVB-T2 Lite standard (non-FEF version 1.3.1) also supported. The module’s dual physical IP output ports per gateway offer redundant feeding of the distribution network. Users can implement up to five separate gateways per option card, an ASI option is also available.

The T2 gateway is ideal for providing a centralized approach to regionalization, where regional content is backhauled in compressed form to the primary headend. With the centralized model, Appear TV can perform the signal generation with minimal overhead, providing extremely efficient distribution over any network—most typically IP, satellite or a mix of the two. The flexibility of the Appear TV DVB-T system enables it to also support alternative models.

Appear TV combines support for the DVB-T2 multi-PLP concept with innovations for distribution, whether over IP or satellite, to achieve the most efficient standards-compliant multi-regional solutions possible. The gateway supports the following tools for regionalization:

·Flexible implementation of the DVB-T2 PLP concept.

·Individual modulation parameter settings per PLP.

·Generation of up to 250 PLPs (in total over all enabled gateways).

·Full remultiplexing capability for each PLP.

·Support for up to 64 regions.

Advanced Encoding and Transcoding for the Appear TV unified Video Head End for Cable, Satellite, IPTV and Terrestrial broadcasters is also on display at Andina Link, highlighting Appear TV’s MPEG-2 and H.264 AVC multi-format, high-density encoder and transcoder modules. These solutions are integrated with the Appear TV chassis to meet the demand for powerful and integrated headend solutions, capable of taking any input and providing any output.

The advanced features of Appear TV’s headend encoding and decoding solutions include: