IEEE BTS 'Bridging the Gap' Technical Training Series Gains Momentum With U.S. Broadcasters

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Feb. 19, 2013 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (IEEE BTS) today announced that following a successful run in 2012, its "Bridging the Gap" technical training program will continue throughout 2013, with privately hosted sessions already completed at Turner Broadcasting in Atlanta on Feb. 5-6 and 7-8. An upcoming session is scheduled to take place at the PBS Technology Conference in Las Vegas, April 3 and the IEEE BTS has opened a call for "Bridging the Gap" hosts from April through December.

Presented by renowned broadcast industry experts Wes Simpson and John Luff, these comprehensive two-day seminars aim to resolve the knowledge gap between IT technologists and video specialists, helping broadcast organizations achieve optimal efficiency in their day-to-day operations.

"Bridging the Gap" training is ideal for engineers and senior level technicians responsible for designing, upgrading, and/or maintaining broadcast facilities. Attendees should possess a rudimentary understanding of both IT and A/V technology. After taking the course, students will have a deeper understanding of a wide range of current and emerging technologies used in broadcast facilities, enabling them to be more proactive in resolving issues.

Launched in early 2012, the IEEE BTS "Bridging the Gap" training program is designed to accommodate 30 or more students at a cost of $395 per attendee. Sessions can be hosted privately by a broadcast organization or can be open to the public; host organizations may be entitled to receive a discount on student tuition. More than 30 different topics are explored during the seminar, including baseband digital video transport, video servers, data networking for broadcast facilities, metadata, archiving, and video compression. During the course, a model broadcast facility is designed in phases to provide students with a state-of-the-art approach to implementing a successful broadcast facility.

"This training program addresses the massive experience gap that currently exists between IT technicians and traditional video engineers, so that broadcast facilities can streamline their operations and run smoothly," said Simpson. "During the course, John and I will explain how video relates to modern data communications technology so that attendees will have a clearer understanding of how video impacts the IT infrastructure."

"The IEEE BTS 'Bridging the Gap' seminar uniquely addresses what is becoming a serious broadcast industry issue -- the knowledge disparity between IT and video personnel," said Luff. "After taking the course, attendees walk away with a fundamental understanding of both sides of the business, allowing them to better communicate with experts from the opposite side of their knowledge base and, in turn, more speedily resolve problems."

Attendees also receive a printed copy of the course materials that features detailed diagrams and tables for future reference. IEEE continuing education credits are available to those who complete the course.

The deadline to register for the one-day PBS-hosted "Bridging The Gap" seminar is Feb. 22. The IEEE BTS is also actively seeking hosts for the program for the latter half of 2013. Broadcast organizations that host the seminar receive personalized, onsite training designed to help them achieve optimal efficiency in their day-to-day operations. For more information about attending or hosting the IEEE BTS' "Bridging the Gap" technical training program, please contact Amy Reeder, technical community program specialist, at +1 732 562 5416 or a.reeder@ieee.org. Additional information is available at http://bts.ieee.org/.

