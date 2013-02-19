Solid State Logic Welcomes Max Noach as Latin American Regional Sales Manager

Former Employee Returns to His Roots to Expand the Company’s Reach into the Emerging Market

OXFORD, UK – Solid State Logic is pleased to welcome back Max Noach to the company. In his new role as Regional Sales Manager for Latin America, Noach will oversee all day-to-day sales and support activities in Central and South America.

Noach’s previous sales and engineering experiences, combined with his understanding of the region and ability to speak five languages (English, French, Dutch, Portuguese and Spanish), make him the perfect candidate for the position.

“We are thrilled to welcome Max back to the Solid State Logic family,” says George Horton, SSL Vice President, Western Region and Latin America. “Latin America has quickly become an important market for all audio companies, and we’re lucky to have someone with as much insight into the region as Max. His previous decade-long experience with SSL and extensive engineering career make Max the ideal person for this role. I look forward to working with him to continue to grow SSL’s reach into this market while fulfilling the company’s legacy of providing exemplary, innovative technology that sets industry standards.”

Since relocating to Brazil, Noach has provided freelance sales and consultancy services to Brazil-based companies in the recording, broadcast and post-production industries. He also served as divisional manager for Marutec-Tagima and most recently as the pro audio sales manager for ProShows.

In his original roles with SSL, Noach helped to develop the company’s reach into the South American market. Throughout his decade-long tenure with SSL, he held several positions, including Area Sales Manager and Head of Sales – Western Division. Prior to taking on sales, Noach also had an impressive freelance engineering career, providing editing, mixing, post-production support and sound supervising for a variety of projects. Included among these are television, corporate video, short films, documentaries and commercials.

“I am truly thrilled and enthused to be back working at SSL, a company that I have always admired and with the people I love,” says Noach. “I look forward to contributing to SSL’s future by helping it reach new markets and continuing to develop existing regions. This feels like coming home, really. It’s both familiar and exhilarating at the same time.”

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solidstatelogic.com.