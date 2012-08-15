IBC2012 Product Preview iStreamPlanet Co. Stand 3.C09

iStreamPlanet at IBC2012

At IBC2012, iStreamPlanet will showcase its portfolio of live and on demand streaming video services and solutions including:

Managed Broadcast Services

iStreamPlanet's U.S. and London-based Broadcast Operations Centers provide global acquisition, encoding, transcoding, and publishing services that scale to support any size live event. Colocated with the world's largest data centers, iStreamPlanet offers content owners a highly secure, highly redundant environment for acquiring, digitizing, securing, and delivering live video content to connected devices around the world.

Professional Solutions

For customers looking for custom applications and solutions, iStreamPlanet will highlight recent custom applications for connected devices including:

•Flash(R), HTML 5, and Silverlight(R) HD players with full DVR controls

•Data visualizations, overlays, and metadata for multiscreen viewing

•Captions and multilanguage support

•Custom applications for iPad(R), iPhone(R), Xbox LIVE(R), Sony PlayStation(R) and other platforms

Director 3.7 Online Video Platform

iStreamPlanet's online video platform enables broadcasters to deliver live and on-demand video across multiple platforms. The cost-effective platform speeds up content ingest and transcoding, simplifies content management with intuitive "at your fingertips" dashboard controls and project workflows, and provides customizable, embeddable players for high-quality playback experiences on multiple devices. Whether it's a single client or multiple divisions, Director 3.7's project-based workflow allows content owners to create custom and unique projects that automatically transcode media into one or several output formats; process categories, tags, and other key metadata; and publish the transcoded content to selected individuals or multiple playlists.

Company Event

"Live Streaming of the 2012 Olympic Games to Connected Devices: Enabling Olympic Rights Holder Broadcasters to Expand their Digital Footprint"

As part of IBC's Sports Day program, iStreamPlanet will host a panel on Sept. 8 starting at 4 p.m. in the Forum Meeting Room at the RAI. The discussion, led by experts from iStreamPlanet and Haivision is free to all exhibition and conference attendees.

Company Quote:

"iStreamPlanet offers innovative video streaming solutions that enable broadcasters and content providers to deliver live broadcasts successfully on any screen and to any device, thereby ensuring a high-quality, multiscreen viewer experience. At IBC2012, we will be highlighting our newest multiplatform, streaming video services and solutions that help reduce the cost and complexity of delivering live and on-demand video, regardless of scope or location." -- Mio Babic, Founder, President and CEO

Company Overview:

iStreamPlanet is a multiplatform managed broadcast solutions provider committed to bringing high-quality video experiences to connected audiences around the world. With more than a decade of managed broadcast experience, iStreamPlanet has built a comprehensive offering of video workflow and content management products and services. iStreamPlanet's innovative approach has been chosen by the world's leading sports, entertainment, and technology brands including NBC, Turner Broadcasting, AMC Networks, the U.S. Olympics Committee, AT&T, Microsoft, and others. Founded in 2000, the privately held company is headquartered in Las Vegas with offices in Redmond, Wash., and London. More information can be found at www.istreamplanet.com.