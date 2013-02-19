Digital Rapids Transcends Transcoding with Release of Highly-Anticipated Media Processing Upgrade and Platform

Markham, Ontario:Digital Rapids -- the trusted provider of innovative media transformation and workflow solutions for bringing content to wider audiences -- today announced the immediate availability of version 2.0 of the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager automated media processing software, powered by the ground-breaking Kayak dynamic workflow platform.

The enterprise-class Transcode Manager 2.0 software goes far beyond transcoding and workflow orchestration, seamlessly blending media file transformation and workflow processes while offering unparalleled efficiency and agility for applications from post production and archive to multi-screen distribution. Building on the unique benefits of the Kayak platform, version 2.0 of Transcode Manager combines its robust management tools and hallmarks of superior output quality and format flexibility with powerful new advances including adaptive, logic-driven workflow automation with rich metadata support; intuitive, visual workflow design tools; dynamic deployment; fast, easy integration of new and emerging technologies; and a deep ecosystem of third-party technology partners.

Digital Rapids Transcode Manager is deployed in a distributed architecture, with dynamic allocation ensuring that the right workflows are available at the right scale to match job requirements and volumes at any given time. A Transcode Manager Server manages and deploys customized tasks across processing Engines on multiple computing resources, optimizing resource utilization and bringing the scalability, flexibility, and transparency of the cloud to on-premises operations. Transcode Manager Server 2.0 can manage both new Kayak Engines and earlier-generation Transcode Engines, providing a smooth transition for existing Transcode Manager users.

The new Kayak Engines also expand Transcode Manager's extensive capabilities with new format support -- including the UltraViolet(tm) Common File Format (CFF) -- and new processing features such as Dolby(r) loudness correction with Dolby Dialog Intelligence(tm) for compliance with audio regulations such as the United States' CALM (Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation) Act.

"Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2.0 has been our most anticipated new release to date, and we're thrilled to be putting its power into the hands of our customers," said Darren Gallipeau, Product Manager at Digital Rapids. "Transcode Manager 2.0's logic-driven automation and flexible process design capabilities give users unmatched control of their media transformation workflows while maximizing their efficiency. Meanwhile, its catalog-based, modular architecture and dynamic deployment model enable users to rapidly integrate new capabilities, scale seamlessly and adapt quickly to new opportunities and market trends."

Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2.0, Kayak and the complete range of Digital Rapids solutions will be showcased in booth number SL5624 at the 2013 NAB Show, April 8-11 in Las Vegas. For more information about Digital Rapids, please visit www.digitalrapids.com.

