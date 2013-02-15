Snell at the 2013 NAB Show:

Snell solutions are used worldwide in every size and scale of broadcast and media operation. At NAB 2013 the company will feature new and enhanced products for a vast range of Live TV and TV Everywhere applications. These powerful systems offer greater automation, improved reliability, higher quality, and more flexible media handling for today's SD/HD/1080p environments as well as future Cloud, IP, and 4K UHDTV-based operations.

PRODUCTION SWITCHING

Kahuna 360 -- Now Supporting 4K Operations

Snell is ushering in the era of 4K operations with the Kahuna 360 multi-format switcher. With its exclusive FormatFusion3 technology that supports a mix of SD, HD, 1080p, and now 4K, Kahuna 360 is the ultimate live production switcher -- providing unmatched creative power and flexibility. Kahuna 360 can now accept incoming 4K UHDTV feeds, mix them with 1080p, and output as either 4K UHDTV or 1080p, at no additional cost -- helping broadcast and media organizations to adopt these new workflows easily as opportunities arise.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/snell/kahuna360.zip

Photo Caption: Kahuna 360 Switcher

Kahuna Flare -- Midrange Multi-Format Production Switcher With 1080p Standard Functionality

Kahuna Flare is the first midrange switcher to offer standard single-link 1080p support alongside SD and HD formats at no extra cost -- making it ideal for over-the-air broadcasts, IP or Internet delivery platforms, and even large progressive-screen presentations. With versions ranging from 2 M/E to 4 M/E, Kahuna Flare offers four keyers per M/E and two channels of 3D DVE, all in a single 6-RU frame. The system comes standard with 48 inputs and 24 outputs, with the option to upgrade to 60 inputs and 32 outputs. Snell's unique FormatFusion3 technology gives Kahuna Flare users exceptional versatility in working with multiple signal formats, enabling them to mix SD, HD, and 1080p inputs and outputs simultaneously as required to meet any distribution need.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/snell/kahunaflarefront.zip

Photo Caption: Kahuna Flare

CHANNEL-IN-A-BOX

ICE Channel-in-a-Box -- We Thought About the Channel, Not Just the Box

New features to ICE further extend Snell's channel-in-a-box cost benefits by allowing up to four channels of HD per unit depending on the channel configuration. Plus, with a focus on incorporating more of the channel into the box, Snell's ICE now includes powerful, integrated 3D and 2D graphics, CG functionality with timeline editing control, and the ability to populate fields from Morpheus automation schedule events or external data sources. Complementing ICE's HD and SD simulcast capabilities is the addition of a delay service, which provides the ability to record the output of a channel for delayed playout services. ICE also boasts newly enhanced audio processing and Panoplay multi-system, multi-site redundancy to deliver a channel-in-a-box platform with unmatched functionality, usability, and reliability.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/snell/ICEicons.zip

Photo Caption: ICE Channel-in-a-Box

AUTOMATION

New Morpheus User Interfaces -- World-Leading Automation That Decreases Cost and Stimulates Revenue

Understanding the need for clear and simple graphical representation of multiple channels of playout, Snell has introduced new user interfaces that make Morpheus even easier to use and allow a single operator to monitor the highest number of playout channels. Morpheus v3.0 boasts full virtual machine support to allow operation in the cloud and private data centers, facilitating lower space and power requirements while improving system resilience.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/snell/dark-normalplaylist.zip

Photo Caption: Morpheus Version 3.0

MEDIA ASSET MANAGEMENT

Momentum -- Powerful Workflow-Automated Media Asset Management

Momentum is a breakthrough in workflow-automated media asset management and resource planning. With Momentum's highly intuitive GUI, users can edit and control their workflows on demand. Momentum delivers maximum control and flexibility to media and broadcast operators, enabling them to reduce operational costs by allocating resources more efficiently and making content more accessible. Momentum can deploy on standalone hardware, on virtual machines in the cloud, or in private data centers.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/snell/MomentumMonitorscreens.zip

Photo Caption: Momentum

CONVERSION

KudosPro MC500 -- Low-Cost Signal Processing Platform

New at the 2013 NAB Show is the KudosPro MC500 -- the world's most affordable motion-compensated frame rate converter. The MC500 is available at an exceptionally low price point, making it ideal for the many broadcasters, news agencies, and content providers that must consider cost and space issues while also ensuring high-quality delivery of large numbers of channels to domestic and international audiences. The MC500 provides up, down, and crossconversion from any broadcast standard (50Hz or 59Hz) to any other broadcast standard, with optional composite and fiber connectivity. A wide range of audio options is available, including embedded, AES, analog, and Dolby(R) E, as well as extensive utilities such as ProcAmp, enhancer, and closed caption handling.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/snell/mc500.zip

Photo Caption: KudosPro MC500

ROUTING

Introducing: Luna Series Router Control Panels -- High Density in 1-RU

At the 2013 NAB Show, Snell will launch the Luna Series of 1-RU router control panels, including four LED models and two LCD models. The LED panels include a high-density version with 78 button keys, 72 of which can be configured as source or destination keys for increased flexibility. The LCD panels include a rotary encoder control knob for user-friendly "paging." The new Luna Series models are compatible with all current Snell routers, feature an ultrashallow rack mounting depth of less than 2 inches (50 mm), and can be powered from an external +12V DC supply or using POE (Power Over Ethernet).

Sirius 800 Series Routers Add Frame Syncs to Built-In Advanced Hybrid Processing Technology -- Taking Routing/Processing to a New Level

The Sirius 800 family of enterprise-class routing switchers has been enhanced with the availability of frame synchronization on the units' AHP (Advanced Hybrid Processing) input and output cards. The resulting router architecture enables independent processing of audio and video signals with no restrictions on signal formats, timing between signal types, or number of audio channels. Building on the Sirius 800 series' audio de-embedding, embedding, and audio processing capabilities, this new functionality allows all inputs to be retimed before switching, and supports synchronization of incoming lines to a local studio reference.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/snell/siriusrange.zip

Photo Caption: Sirius 830 Router

MODULAR INFRASTRUCTURE

IQ Modular Range of Format Converters

At the 2013 NAB Show, Snell is introducing a new IQ format converter range that provides outstanding quality conversion at an affordable price. These cost-effective video format converter modules provide high-quality conversion of common SD, HD, and 3Gbps formats for broadcast systems. In addition to conversion, the new modules can perform a host of video, audio, and metadata functions. Snell is also unveiling the IQQSM range of 3Gbps/HD/SD-SDI quad split monitors, ideal for local monitoring with LCD displays. These IQ modules enable local monitoring of four 3G/HD/SD-SDI input signals along with bar graph displays of eight channels of embedded audio. Perfect for monitoring studio or outside broadcast camera feeds, they also have an SDI output that allows the signal to be routed to other areas in the facility or to storage.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/snell/IQReflection.zip

Photo Caption: IQ Modular Infrastructure

Hyperion -- New 3Gbps Intelligent Monitoring

At NAB 2013, Snell is showing its range of 3Gbps-capable Hyperion monitoring solutions engineered to meet the need for increasingly advanced monitoring capabilities in a multi-format system environment. Hyperion is a signal monitoring technology that helps operators to monitor content more efficiently and, in turn, ensure that contractual and legal obligations are met. The technology's combination of subjective and extensive monitoring -- including low-bit-rate IP video "confidence" thumbnails with user-definable graphical warnings and alarms -- provides operators with live system data in a way that allows large and complex operations across multiple sites and continents to be simply and reliably monitored on a 24/7 basis.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/snell/Hyperion.zip

Photo Caption: Hyperion

Company Quote:

"At this year's NAB Show, we're looking forward to showcasing innovations ranging from the 4K capabilities of the Kahuna 360 switcher and a newly enhanced ICE Channel-in-a-Box, to the all-new KudosPro MC500 -- making the industry's most advanced motion-compensated standards conversion more affordable than ever. Attendees will see firsthand why Snell continues to be the leading provider of digital media solutions to support the complex multi-format, multi-platform media operations of today and tomorrow."

-- Holly Walker, Group Marketing Manager, Snell

Company Overview:

Snell is a leading innovator in digital media technology, providing broadcasters and global media companies with a comprehensive range of solutions for creating, managing, and streamlining the distribution of content for today's multi-screen world. Specializing in TV Everywhere and Live TV applications, Snell provides the necessary tools to transition seamlessly and cost-effectively to 4K UHDTV, file-based, and 3Gbps operations, while enabling broadcasters to monetize and deliver their media assets across multiple distribution platforms. Headquartered in the U.K., Snell serves more than 2,000 broadcasters, post facilities, and global media companies in more than 100 countries through its worldwide team of sales and support personnel. More information is available at www.snellgroup.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.