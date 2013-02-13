Fujitsu to Demonstrate End-to-End, Ultra-Low Latency Encoding at VidTrans13

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. -- Feb. 13, 2013 -- Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc., a leader in innovative technology and front-end solutions for broadcasting, telecommunications, and pro A/V markets, today announced that it will be exhibiting at VidTrans13, the Video Service Forum's annual technical conference and exposition, Feb. 26-28 in Los Angeles. At the show, Fujitsu will showcase a new firmware release that dramatically improves end-to-end latency for its IP-9610, IP-900, and IP-920 HD/SD H.264 video encoders/decoders while delivering an exceptional picture quality at reduced bit rates. The new enhancement enables Fujitsu's H.264 video encoders/decoders to operate at less than 99 milliseconds, ensuring a seamless interaction between talent, studio, and interviewees for HD satellite newsgathering, broadcasting, and IP streaming applications.

"Fujitsu will be demonstrating a significant advancement in video transport technology at VidTrans this year -- the recently released ultra-low latency enhancement for our popular H.264 video encoders and decoders," said Glen Green, director of sales, Fujitsu Frontech North America. "This new 99 millisecond latency improvement is crucial to service providers' ability to eliminate end-to-end delays and deliver a superior video experience to viewers. In addition, it brings 100Mbps encoding to Fujitsu's next-generation IP-9610 digital media encoder, enabling service providers to support 1080p 4:2:2 and beyond."

Leveraging high-performance H.264 video compression algorithms, and considered by many as the highest quality in the industry, Fujitsu encoders/decoders enable bandwidth-efficient, real-time transmission of digital media content over IP, DVB-ASI, and RF networks. The new ultra-low latency enhancement is available today and can easily be added to existing IP-9610, IP-900, and IP-920 H.264 video encoders/decoders, allowing users to realize the return on investment of previously purchased equipment while simultaneously adapting to new technology advancements.

Technology demonstrations of the new firmware release will take place at VidTrans13, booth 16. More information on Fujitsu Network Media Solutions is available at Fujitsu Frontech NA, Network & Media Solutions Group.

