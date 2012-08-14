Harmonic to Showcase Comprehensive Solutions for Broadcast and Multiscreen Services at IBC2012

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- At IBC2012, stand 1.B20, Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, will showcase a comprehensive range of solutions for broadcast and multiscreen production and delivery. Highlighted at the show will be solutions designed to streamline multiscreen content delivery, enabling broadcasters and operators to produce video content more efficiently in any format, distribute content cost-effectively over any network, and support a high-quality viewing experience reliably on any device.

"IBC gives us the opportunity to showcase production-ready solutions that address key trends in a rapidly changing landscape," said Peter Alexander, senior vice president of marketing and chief marketing officer at Harmonic. "In particular, broadcasters and other media companies today face the challenge of accommodating new content consumption patterns, and we'll demonstrate how Harmonic solutions meet these demands cost-effectively."

Key highlights of Harmonic's presence at this year's IBC show include:

Encoding and stream processing

"The new ProMedia(TM) Xpress high-performance file-based transcoder, the latest addition to the comprehensive ProMedia Suite multiscreen solution, that uses Harmonic's market-leading H.264 codec technology to deliver excellent video quality and MicroGrid(TM) parallel-computing technology to achieve dramatic transcoding performance

"A live MPEG-DASH streaming demonstration based on Harmonic compression technology used in the first large-scale public trial of DASH during the 2012 London Olympic Games

"A demonstration of the next-generation HEVC compression standard that promises to improve OTT delivery and support a wide range of compelling applications

"An innovative Network PVR demonstration featuring ProMedia Origin integration with Omneon MediaGrid storage and KIT digital solutions, highlighting an end-to-end integrated multiscreen video solution currently deployed by a leading operator in Latin America, which is optimized for adaptive streaming applications and multi-protocols and offers guaranteed performance

"A new addition to the dense ProStream(R) with ACE(R) real-time stream processor and transcoder portfolio that adds dual power supplies to maximize service uptime for broadcast and OTT services

"The next-generation multifunction ProView(TM) 7100 providing transcoding, transport stream descrambling, and MPEG stream processing in a single rack unit

"The industry-leading Electra(R) universal multifunction, multiformat encoding platform that powers more than 75,000 channels worldwide

Storage and playout

"Enhancements to the recently introduced Spectrum ChannelPort integrated channel playout device that unites channel branding and master control switching with clip playout

"A new addition to the MediaStore scalable and reliable high-performance shared storage offerings for Spectrum(TM) media server

Cable edge and access

"Advanced cable edge and access solutions, including the ultra-dense NSG(TM) 9000 HectoQAM(TM) universal edge processing platform and SUPRALink(TM) HFC transmission solutions

