Artel Video Systems 2013 NAB Show Product Preview

DL4360x DigiLink Video Transport Chassis

During the 2013 NAB Show, Artel Video Systems will demonstrate its innovative DL4360x DigiLink video transport chassis. Featuring an advanced design that combines modular-based transport functionalities with simultaneous internal routing of both video and Ethernet traffic -- the DL4360x chassis eliminates the need for external cross connects, significantly streamlining the routing and rerouting of video and Ethernet traffic. Ideal for environments where active management of signal routing is critical, the 3RU chassis supports up to 12 DigiLink function modules. Chassis monitoring and management is made simple via external status LEDs, a feature-rich HTTP interface, and SNMPv2 capabilities.

9-Port Gigabit Ethernet Aggregator With Optical Transceiver (DLC205)

Artel Video Systems will also showcase the DLC205 Ethernet aggregator and optical transceiver. Integrating seamlessly within the company’s DigiLink video transport platform, the single-slot module is an ideal solution for broadcasters, CATV operators, telco operators, and video service providers looking to aggregate Ethernet traffic across a single optical or electrical connection. The highly versatile DLC205 features an innovative design capable of aggregating nine channels -- five external and four internal -- of 10/100/1000 Ethernet traffic for transport across electrical or optical networks. The fully nonblocking module features a total capacity of 18 gigabits of Ethernet traffic. Linking the four internal ports to other modules in a DigiLink chassis, users can eliminate the need for external cabling.

9-Port Gigabit Ethernet Aggregator With Optical Transceiver and Onboard Chassis Management (DLM205)

Leveraging the same functionalities and cutting-edge design of the DLC205, the DLM205 integrates HTTP and SNMP management capabilities for DL4000 chassis. The management traffic is combined with other Ethernet traffic in the chassis for full in-band management.

Multiport Video I/O Access for DL4360x Chassis (DLC055)

Artel Video Systems’ DLC055 multiport video I/O access module will be on display at the 2013 NAB Show. The module is designed to provide flexible video inputs and outputs as well as distribution amplifier capabilities to the DL4360x chassis. The DLC055 provides five independent video inputs and five internally routed outputs to or from function modules in a DL4360x chassis. Each port supports all standard video formats from 3G-SDI to ATSC, and outputs are reclocked to ensure video quality and integrity. The DLC055 substantially increases the capabilities of the DL4360x by enabling inputs to be distributed to multiple modules in the chassis for separate processing and transport, and multiple outputs provide reclocked electrical outputs for DA applications.

For more than 30 years, Artel Video Systems has been a leading global provider of video transport solutions for a wide range of broadcast applications. A pioneer in the industry, Artel developed the first commercially available video-over-fiber video transport platform, the SL2000. The company’s passion for developing new and innovative products helps meet the demanding requirements of broadcasters, CATV operators, telecommunications companies, and video service providers around the world. Artel’s DigiLink platform, released in 2007, is widely regarded as one of the industry’s most innovative designs. With thousands of systems deployed by the world’s largest telecommunication companies, it has rapidly become the gold standard for simplicity of design, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

