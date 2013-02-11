Orad Marks Its 20th Anniversary

Orad celebrates 20 years of landmark broadcast graphics development and innovation



February 11, 2013—Orad, the leading provider of broadcast graphics solutions, marks the new year with its 20th anniversary. Since its inception, Orad has developed a wide range of products, offering broadcasters state-of-the-art graphics, media asset management and video servers. The company’s technology is used in just about every major sports production, including four Olympics. Its enhancement solutions have garnered more than a dozen major industry accolades, including multiple Emmy® Awards.



CEO and Founder Avi Sharir said in a speech to Orad employees at the company’s 20-year celebration event, “When we founded Orad 20 years ago, we wanted to create a company that would be a bit different. Over the past two decades, we have seen our vision come to fruit. Throughout the years, Orad has earned recognition from the world’s largest TV networks. Today, our products are used by just about every major broadcaster around the world. We are involved in some of the world’s most watched events, including the US elections and major sports events where we won prizes including two Emmy® Awards. Today, Orad employs 250 people, 130 of whom are in Israel. About a third is continuously working on developing new products that will keep Orad’s leading market position.”



To learn more about Orad’s rich history, watch these 20th anniversary videos: Thank you Orad; Orad’s Family Album



