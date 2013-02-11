Jünger Audio Shows Its *AP Family of Audio Processors At CABSAT 2013

At CABSAT 2013, dynamics specialist Jünger Audio will be introducing Middle East customers to M*AP – the latest addition to its Award-winning *AP family of audio loudness processors.

In conjunction with its Middle East distributor Qvest Media (Hall 8, Stand E8-10), Jünger Audio will demonstrate this ground-breaking processor that combines an audio monitor controller and a loudness measurement device in one unit, thus providing comprehensive quality control and loudness monitoring for anyone working in a production or broadcast environment.

Designed for quality checking surround (5.1) and/or stereo programs, M*AP can be used for live monitoring and also to ensure compliance with today’s standards and regulations (ITU 1770/1/2/3, ATSC A85 or EBU R128).

The unit comes with alarm signals that alert the operator when pre-set loudness thresholds are exceeded, and these signals can be delivered by simple GPOs and/or SNMP traps, which carry actual loudness values. Loudness measurements can be performed over a long run or over a fraction of a program, or both. These measurements can be triggered by automation systems via GPIs or via the network - or even manually by buttons of the X*AP remote panel.

Alongside loudness measurements, M*AP also offers functionality for acoustical QA. It has an option for up to eight speaker outputs that allow for monitoring of the audio mix and A/B checking of stereo compatibility of a surround downmix through alternative speakers, as well as via L/R front speakers.

Peter Pörs, Managing Director of Jünger Audio, says: “By incorporating 3G, HD and SD auto detection, M*AP gives users the option of dealing with all 16 channels of SDI embedded audio at the same time. This means that you can listen to one program while permanently logging the loudness of two (5.1 +2 mode) or four (4x2 mode) programs. It is also possible to send further de-embedded programs to M*AP’s AES outputs to feed a third party instrument for analyzing and/or display.”

For no extra cost, the M*AP’s SDI board acts as an embedder as well and comes with video delay to compensate for any kind of audio delay. This feature is ideal for those looking to maintain lip sync in QA suites or control rooms. M*AP also features a built-in Dolby® Metadata generator and an optional Dolby® decoder that allows users to decode Dolby-E, Dolby-D (AC-3) and Dolby Digital plus (E-AC-3).

Optional Dolby Metadata emulation will be introduced in the second quarter of 2013, giving producers a unit capable of simulating the results of different types of Dolby encoding, and a successor capable of performing many of the tasks previously undertaken by Dolby’s DP570 unit.

Jünger Audio will also be showing the rest of the processors in its *AP range, including the Award-winning T*AP TV Audio Processor, the D*AP LM4 four-channel Digital Audio Processor and the D*AP LM2 two-channel Digital Audio Processor.

The line-up is completed with Jünger Audio’s Loudness Logger, a powerful tool that offers customers of all Jünger Audio levelling processors an easy way to monitor the development of the loudness over time. Using this new software, broadcasters can monitor in real time or by analyzing previously stored loudness log files. This innovation is critical as all broadcasters now need to show precisely how their audio levels are performing in order to comply with new legislation on Loudness.

If you would like more information about these products please visit Junger Audio’s distributor Qvest Media in Hall 8, Stand E8-10 for a demo.

-ends-

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.junger-audio.com

