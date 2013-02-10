Jünger Audio Appoints Anthony Wilkins To Its Sales Team

Dynamics processing specialist Jünger Audio has appointed Anthony Wilkins to the position of International Sales Manager, with particular responsibility for the US and UK markets.

Wilkins has more than 25 years of experience in the audio industry and has previously worked for Sony, DTS, Linear Acoustic and RTW. He is also a member of the AES, the IEEE and the EBU P/Loud group.

Peter Poers, Managing Director of Jünger Audio, says: “Anthony has a thorough understanding of the broadcast industry and Jünger Audio’s position within it. Our product range is ideally suited to broadcast customers in the US and UK, particularly in light of the recent introduction of Loudness legislation such as the CALM Act in the US. Anthony’s contacts and expertise will allow us to enhance brand awareness and market penetration so that we can bring our Loudness solutions to the widest possible audience.”

Wilkins adds: “I’m delighted to be joining one of the world’s most respected audio processing companies. It’s an exciting time in our industry and Jünger Audio has a compelling range of products to meet the needs of many of today’s broadcast audio requirements. I look forward to working with a great team and to building further on Jünger Audio’s already impressive success.”

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.junger-audio.com