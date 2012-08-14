Nevion Flashlink optical system supports the UN’s largest-ever sustainable development conference

Attended by world leaders, governments and business leaders, the aim of the high-profile conference was to shape how to reduce poverty, advance social equity and ensure environmental protection.

Brazilian events company Hoffmann was faced with the challenge of implementing a complex system to deliver audio and video media in and around Rio de Janeiro’s RioCentro convention center in a very short space of time. The system needed to support more than 5,000 ICT assets including computers and networking equipment, a 205km optical fiber network and shared infrastructure for 600 workstations.

Hoffman technical manager Marcus Allen, who was responsible for the entire installation, was familiar with Flashlink systems from the 2007 PanAmerican games in Rio and TV Globo’s use of Flashlink for major events including Formula 1 and the Carnival of Brazil. He chose the Nevion solution based on Flashlink’s recognized product reliability and support.

Emilio Ganan, Nevion’s sales director for Latin America, worked closely with Nevion’s Brazilian distribution partner Libor to provide a comprehensive Flashlink optical solution. It included more than 20 Flashlink frames and multiple distribution amplifiers and converters, supported by GYDA control and monitoring.

Nevion’s assurance of quick shipments of the pre-installed Flashlink modules was critical to the success of the installation, as was the support of Libor and Nevion technical staff on site in Brazil to provide system commissioning, training and set-up. “Despite some stressful moments due to the tight timeline, everything went off without a hitch and the Flashlink system performed perfectly,” said Ganan.

The system consisted of over 200 Flashlink components:

·Flashlink 2RU frames with redundant AC power

·Multicon GYDA element managers for Flashlink

·3GHD electrical-to-optical and optical-to-electrical converters

·SD/HD frame synchronizers

·HD four-channel analog audio and two-channel AES embedders and de-embedders

·Dual stereo audio AD converters

·HD-SDI four-channel analog audio and four-channel AES de-embedders with optical

·Dual stereo audio DA converters

·1x8 multirate 3GHG-SDI distribution amplifiers

·1-8 analog audio distribution amplifiers

Nevion’s award-winning Flashlink optical family of transport and signal processing solutions are distinguished by their ultra-low power, compact form factors, and high reliability.