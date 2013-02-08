MediaSilo Announces iPad(R) App

New App Enables Content Producers to View, Search and Share Media From Anywhere, Online or Offline

BOSTON -- Feb. 7, 2013 -- MediaSilo, a provider of cloud-based media workflow and collaboration solutions, today announced the launch of a native iOS app that provides iPad(R) users with access to their media assets from anywhere. With the iPad app, on-the-go creative professionals can access the MediaSilo cloud library to search for and download their content for offline review. Available now, the first release of the iPad app facilitates anywhere/anytime offline viewing of content, while the next release, scheduled for early 2013, will include tools for content annotation, approval, and presentation.

"Growing numbers of producers, directors, and other media executives rely on mobile devices to help them stay in the loop on creative content development, even when they're away from a shooting location or other production site. And now, MediaSilo is offering the first native iOS app that actually gives these professionals offline access to working content," said Kai Pradel, CEO, MediaSilo. "Several traditional MAM providers offer iPad apps, but those require a direct and continuous connection to a server to stream the files in real time. With our app, a user can download needed content before a plane flight, review and annotate the content while disconnected, and then upload the annotated version back to MediaSilo later to continue the workflow."

The MediaSilo iPad app uses the native elements of iOS to take maximum advantage of the iPad interface for file downloading and offline reviewing. Users can log into MediaSilo with a PIN, which provides an added level of security, and then browse media assets and select projects using their familiar folder structure. They can perform global keyword searches, tag files, and then filter them based on the tags. When the user marks a file for offline viewing, MediaSilo automatically downloads the file to the iPad app. While reviewing offline, the user can switch to full-screen mode to add annotations.

The MediaSilo iPad app is now available on Apple's iTunes(R) App StoreSM. Soon, the app will include support for content reviews and approvals as well as a presentation tool that will enable users to assemble multiple video files into coherent presentations.

About MediaSilo

Based in Boston, MediaSilo Inc. provides media workflow and collaboration solutions for creative teams. MediaSilo's cloud-based platform makes it easy to work with video from anywhere, securely. The platform provides an online media library, with collaboration and presentation tools for any video workflow. Designed from the ground up to be highly customizable, MediaSilo lets users tailor their experience for any job. More information can be found at www.mediasilo.com.

