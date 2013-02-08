The IABM Names Yves Dupuis Director of Market Intelligence

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, U.K. -- Feb. 6, 2013 -- The IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) today announced the appointment of Yves Dupuis as the organization's director of market intelligence. In this newly created role, Dupuis will be responsible for the new IABM Market Intelligence Division, which is a key area of development for the association

"Back in 2006, the IABM launched the Global Market Valuation and Strategy Report -- a ground-breaking piece of work creating an accurate assessment of the total value of the broadcast and media technology supply market. In the years following, we have produced four more editions of this report and it remains the definitive valuation report in the market today," said Peter White, director general of the IABM. "We are now building on the platform of this report together with the various pieces of business intelligence that we provide on a regular basis to our members, to create a portfolio of market and business intelligence that will help support the leaders in our industry in their strategic decision-making. The establishment of this new division will add focus for our investment and commitment to this objective, and we are delighted that someone as knowledgeable and talented as Yves has joined us to head up this initiative."

Dupuis has spent the bulk of his career in the broadcast manufacturing industry, first at Leitch as an engineer in operations and later at Miranda as an analyst in planning and business development. Over the past dozen years, particularly in the latter role, Dupuis has developed an understanding of the specific, growing, and largely unmet market intelligence needs of strategy makers and product directors.

"Through tough economic times, the worldwide market for video technology continues its growth because people everywhere love video content. However, this opportunity for suppliers is anything but easy to seize, given the tremendous tumult and complexity beneath the surface of video technology markets," said Dupuis. "Navigating these difficult waters requires detailed information on the present and past state of markets, informed opinion on the directions markets are taking, and analysis that elucidates the meaningful links between markets and their drivers. The IABM is increasingly well-positioned to meet its members' needs in those regards."

The IABM, the International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers, is the authoritative voice of the broadcast and media technology supply industry worldwide. Its wide range of services to members encompasses market research and intelligence, expert representation at standards bodies and broadcasting unions, executive networking opportunities, and preferential purchasing. A presence at every major broadcast tradeshow, the IABM also provides a valuable channel for communication between broadcast manufacturers, government, and regulatory bodies. Additional IABM activities include awards programs for innovation and scholarships designed to stimulate the development of the broadcast and electronic media industries on an international basis. For more information, please visit www.theiabm.org.

