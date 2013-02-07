CLEAR-COM RELOCATES UK HEADQUARTERS

New Location Boasts Creative Atmosphere and Expanded Technical Resources

Clear-Com, a global leader in critical voice communication systems, announces the relocation of itsUK headquarters. The new office is located at 2000 Beach Drive, Cambridge, just down the road from the company’s previous UK headquarters. The new facility enables Clear-Com to continue its expansion in the region, while offering further creative resources for its staff members.

Anticipating the continued growth of its business, Clear-Com moved the UK headquarters to provide staff members in the region with a more efficient workspace and inspiring atmosphere. Not only will the new location accommodate more personnel, but it is also fully equipped with the resources needed to further Clear-Com’s continued innovation of advanced intercom technologies and to greatly expand its product testing and simulation capabilities. Additionally, the new office floor plan promotes greater collaboration efforts among the engineering, testing, product management, sales and technical support teams.

“The relocation of our UK headquarters is representative of and supports our commitment to the staff, channel partners and customers in this region,” says Bob Boster, President of Clear-Com. “We believe that the new office provides a more ideal environment for training and serving our channel partners and customers in addition to setting a better foundation for innovation, development and cooperation across departments. This new location, based in the Cambridge Research Park, will continue to allow us to draw on the top technical talents from one of the leading research and development hubs in the world.”

Clear-Com offers the most comprehensive and advanced intercom technologies on the market, including analogue and digital network partyline, digital matrix, wireless and intercom-over-IP systems for critical communications applications in the broadcast, performance venues, military, government and enterprise markets. It is recognized across the globe for its legacy of intercom innovations and incomparable communications solutions.

About Clear-Com®

Clear-Com, an HME company, is a global provider in professional voice communications systems since 1968. We develop and market proven intercom technologies such as Analog & Digital Partyline, Digital Matrix, Wireless and Intercom-over-IP systems for critical communication applications in broadcast, performance venues, military, government and enterprise markets. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.clearcom.com.