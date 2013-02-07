Minnetonka Audio Software Products at BVE 2013:

Minnetonka Audio will be demonstrating on Boxer Systems' stand at this year's BVE in order to highlight its new partnership. Boxer brings its multifaceted expertise to the representation of Minnetonka's AudioTools Server (ATS) line of audio-focused post processing and automation tools, which have become the de facto standard among post and broadcast operations throughout Europe.

AudioTools Server (ATS) 2.5

At BVE 2013, Minnetonka will display the newest version of its flagship product, AudioTools Server (ATS) 2.5. ATS 2.5 is loaded with major enhancements including integrated failover protection; MP2, MP3, and AAC encoding; a new queue-monitoring application; and much more. ATS 2.5 is an enterprise software system for file-based workflows, designed to automate even the most sophisticated audio tasks. The system is also a complete solution for managing and processing linear PCM, Dolby(R) E, Dolby Digital(R), and Dolby Digital Plus content, as well as the audio essence in MXF and QuickTime(R) clips. More information about this revolutionary product is available at www.minnetonkaaudio.com.

Photo link: www.wallstcom.com/Minnetonka/ATSlogo.zip

Photo Caption: Minnetonka ATS Logo

Company Quote:

"Boxer is our gateway to the U.K. market. Since bringing this partner on board, we have seen a quadrupling of opportunities for AudioTools Server in the United Kingdom."

-- Markus Hintz, Director of Global Sales and Business Development, Minnetonka Audio

Company Overview:

An award-winning solutions provider for motion picture, video, broadcast, game, and optical disc production, Minnetonka Audio Software creates essential technology for the world's top media professionals. Its revolutionary AudioTools Server is the file-based software alternative to hardware program optimizers, bringing expert audio automation to existing media production infrastructures. The AudioTools Server, SurCode, and discWelder product lines support the full array of audio codecs, file types, and standards for CD, DVD, Blu-ray(TM), broadcast, and digital television. The company is a leading provider of OEM audio solutions as well as file-based QC and loudness control. Spanning more than two decades of operation, the Minnetonka, Minn.-based company has a subsidiary in Germany and an international network of distributors and channel partners who share its commitment to quality and service. More information is available at www.minnetonkaaudio.com.