Haivision at Digital Signage Expo 2013

Digital Signage Expo 2013

Feb. 26-28 | Las Vegas

Haivision -- Booth 1713

Haivision at DSE 2013:

At DSE 2013, Haivision will showcase an exciting new lineup of products that integrate high-quality IP video with digital signage including: a new high-performance, low-cost, enterprise-grade, digital signage player to be unveiled at the show; fully integrated IP video and digital signage solutions with Furnace(TM) and CoolSign(TM) providing secure, scalable live and recorded IP video distribution with digital signage; and the latest CoolSign 5.0 digital signage solution with new features including secure IP video distribution and a simplified Web interface.

New Product Unveiling: Haivision Introduces New Digital Signage Player at DSE 2013

Haivision will launch a unique player appliance for low-cost, enterprise-grade, scalable digital signage. Fully integrated with CoolSign(TM), the player will support CoolSign's advanced Datawatcher for real-time and automated information updates and its renowned advanced player-level scheduling. Supporting multiple regions, ultra smooth tickers, and full motion 1080p60 video playout, this new player is the first of its kind in the digital signage industry. The player and live demos will debut at the Haivision booth.

Integrated IP Video and Digital Signage Solutions With Furnace(TM) and CoolSign(TM)

Haivision brings together digital signage and live IP video with its award-winning CoolSign(TM) digital signage solution and its acclaimed Furnace(TM) IP video distribution system. Deployed in stadiums, universities, and corporate and retail facilities around the world, CoolSign provides the simplest infrastructure for scalable, data driven, enterprise-grade digital signage. Integrated with Haivision's Furnace IP video system, CoolSign is the only signage platform for distributing live broadcast feeds securely within a facility thus adhering to the requirements of content providers.

CoolSign(TM) 5.0 -- New Features:

Secure IP Video Distribution -- Integration With Haivision's Furnace(TM) IP Video Platform

CoolSign(TM) 5.0 now supports encrypted HD video streams as delivered by the Furnace(TM) IP video system. Furnace is broadly adopted for delivering secure video over multicast within an enterprise or across a campus. Security (content protection) is essential when distributing live broadcast because it is a requirement of any content provider. Whether within a region or full screen, CoolSign is now the only digital signage system that supports encrypted multicast IP video streams.

Simplified Web Interface -- Bringing Signage Control and Workflows to Any User

Addressing the needs of local content contribution and control, CoolSign(TM) 5.0 includes a new cross-platform user interface enabling additional content workflows within an organization. For the receptionist that needs to quickly put up welcome screens, for the floor manager broadcasting a quality alert, or for the store manager to insert store specific content using a template, CoolSign's new user interface is accessible in browsers on PCs, tablets, and mobile devices. Local user content can be managed according to rule sets established by the signage system administrator.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/Haivision/CoolSign.zip

Caption: Haivision CoolSign(TM)

Furnace(TM) -- Secure IP Video Distribution System

Haivision's Furnace(TM) IP video distribution system provides an end-to-end solution for enterprise IPTV. Supporting stream encryption from the source encoder to all InStream(TM) zero-install cross-platform players, Stingray(TM) set-top boxes, and CoolSign(TM) digital signage players, the Furnace allows any facility or campus to distribute live broadcast video that requires content protection. The Furnace also provides a high level of control to live streams with administrators able to assign access rights at a device and user level.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/Haivision/Furnace6.zip

Caption: Haivision Furnace(TM)

Haivision Speaking Sessions at DSE

Implementing and Managing a Successful Campus-Wide Digital Signage Network

Digital signage networks at universities continue to gain momentum and have become a powerful communications tool for educating students and faculty, promoting school activities in order to maximize engagement, and serving as emergency alert systems across departments and campuses. This session will examine the University of British Columbia's digital signage deployment, which started as a greener, less wasteful, and more engaging replacement for table tents and paper fliers and has grown into a centralized, enterprise-wide digital signage solution.

Feb. 26

9:30 a.m. -- 10:00 a.m.

Speakers: Wilson Lo, senior programmer analyst, University of British Columbia and Bill Taylor, director of digital signage, Haivision

How the Convergence of Digital Signage and IPTV Can Attract Fans and Increase Revenue at Sports Venues

Sports entertainment is big business. Whether college or professional sports, there is stiff competition for fans' attention -- and dollars. Digital signage and IPTV systems deployed throughout a stadium or arena can give these large venues a competitive edge. In this session, Haivision will discuss how the University of Oregon used digital signage to keep fans engaged in games while enticing them to exit the main arena to make purchases and enjoy the clubrooms in its new, state-of-the art basketball arena.

Feb. 27

2:45 p.m. -- 3:45 p.m.

Speakers: Bill Taylor, director of digital signage, Haivision

Executive Quote:

"Haivision continues to innovate in order to enable the integration of digital signage and enterprise IP video by providing the highest quality, lowest latency end-to-end solutions at the most cost-effective prices. The new CoolSign 5.0 is our most complete, integrated, and simple solution for bringing content producers and users the ease and performance needed to bridge the opportunities of IP video and digital signage with today's mobile platforms."

-- Peter Maag, chief marketing officer, Haivision

Company Overview:

Haivision delivers advanced technology for streaming, recording, managing, and distributing secure IP video and interactive media within the enterprise, education, medical/healthcare, and federal/military markets. Haivision is a private company based in Montreal and Chicago, with technical excellence centers in Beaverton, Ore.; Austin, Texas; and Hamburg, Germany. With a global sales and support organization, Haivision distributes its products through value-added resellers, system integrators, distributors, and OEMs worldwide. More information is available at www.haivision.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/Haivision/DSE2013.zip