Softel to showcase end-to-end subtitling and captioning family at NAB 2013 - Booth N2513

Following the recent acquisition of Softel by Miranda Technologies, a Belden Brand, the company will showcase Swift™, its family of re-architected solutions for closed captioning/subtitling and video description software that allows content producers, broadcasters and network operators to quickly and efficiently comply with the FCC Twenty-First Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act (CVAA) mandates for closed captioning video content delivered over IP.

Swift offers end-to-end captioning solutions that enable the creation, repurposing, encoding, transcoding, insertion and transmission of closed captions and subtitles in a wide array of file formats while increasing reliability and productivity.

Also on show will be MediaSphere™, an interactivity platform that supports an array of interactive technologies including connected TV, second screen and set-top-boxes.MediaSphere Bridge is a second screen solution that connects to broadcast automation from any major manufacturer and, thanks to Softel’s unique relationships with multiple Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) system providers, offers either in-broadcast triggers or ACR solutions to facilitate interactivity between the TV and smart TVs or second screens.

Softel Product Highlights at the 2013 NAB Show

Subtitle and Caption Creation and Repurposing: Swift Create

Swift Create is a subtitling and captioning workstation that allows the preparation and repurposing of subtitles and captions. Swift Create supports all formats of Open, Closed and DVD/Blu-ray subtitles and captions.

Subtitle and Caption Encoding Software: Swift vTX

Softel Swift vTX enables broadcasters to repurpose content regardless of file format. It allows users to switch easily between SD and HD formats to facilitate multiplatform and worldwide distribution. Swift vTX supports a large array of files, wrappers and playout formats, allowing the integration of subtitled or captioned content across a wide range of media servers and editing solutions.

Subtitle and Caption Playout and Management Platform: Swift TX

Swift TX from Softel is a flexible and cost-effective subtitle/caption management and transmission platform that reduces workflow complexity and increases reliability and productivity. The versatile solution features real-time transcoding and a class-leading range of automation interfaces, along with the widest support of file formats available.

Video Description Software: Swift ADePT™

Softel’s Swift ADePT™ software is based on the market-leading Swift Create subtitle/caption preparation system, but it is dedicated to the creation and playout of video description. It allows broadcasters to increase audience reach by providing access to content for visually impaired viewers. The ADePT suite offers an end-to-end approach, comprising an efficient yet feature-rich solution for all formats of video description.

Swift ReSync TiGo™ — Powered by Nexidia™

Swift ReSync TiGo™ reduces subtitle and caption creation costs by assigning timecodes automatically to subtitle and caption content. Swift ReSync TiGo uses patented Nexidia audio analysis logic, as well as Softel’s respected shot change assessment system and reading speed algorithms, to create timings accurately in the same way that a human operator would. The system does this automatically, allowing the operator to focus on text manipulation. Swift ReSync TiGo is available as an option to the Swift Create workstation.

Interactive TV Solutions: MediaSphere

MediaSphere TX and MediaSphere Lab are versatile iTV systems to playout, deploy and test interactive applications and environments. MediaSphere DTA is a headend transport stream generator capable of distributing data to digital transport adapters (DTA). MediaSphere Bridge is a second screen solution that can adapt to variety of ecosystems thanks to its connectivity via ACR or broadcast triggers.