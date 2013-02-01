The Padcaster Celebrates Oscar Month with Big Savings

New York City, New York – February 1, 2013 – Move over Spielberg, there are some new nominees in town. This award season, iPad filmmakers become Oscar®-worthy directors, cinematographers, and editors using the Padcaster, a revolutionary product that makes professional iPad shooting, editing and sharing a breeze. Named one of the coolest camera accessories for 2012 by CNET, the Padcaster is celebrating Oscar month with a special price of $149.00 (savings of $100.00).



Rugged iPad case turned mobile production studio, the Padcaster transforms Apple’s famous tablet into an all-in-one moviemaking machine. The Unofficial Apple Weblog (TUAW) praises the Padcaster, calling it “brilliantly conceived and well-built,” making it “extremely popular with the video and filmmaking crowd.”



About the Padcaster Oscar Sale Event

For the month of February, the Padcaster and Lenscaster combo bundle is on sale for just $149.00, a savings of $100. But hurry, because this special ends on February 28th.



About The Padcaster, LLC

Headquartered in New York’s Union Square, The Padcaster LLC is an innovative startup aimed at developing tools for filmmakers and videographers of all stages of development and skill levels. Established in 2012, its flagship title product, the Padcaster, is a multifunctional iPad case that takes users from passive consumer to creative filmmaker. The Padcaster was made by and for videographers to fit the needs of just about any filmmaker working with the ever-expanding set of production tools and technology.



Follow @thepadcaster on Twitter. For more information, visit http://www.thepadcaster.com.



The Padcaster is a trademark of The Padcaster LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



