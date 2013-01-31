MediaSilo Names Matt Thomas Head of Sales

BOSTON -- Jan. 31, 2013 -- MediaSilo, a provider of cloud-based media workflow and collaboration solutions, today announced the appointment of Matt Thomas as the company's head of sales. In this newly created position, Thomas is responsible for building and managing the MediaSilo sales team, as well as for account management for the western United States.

"Matt's experience both in media technology sales and in film production gives him valuable insight into how our solutions can help creative professionals maximize the time they spend on creative work," said Kai Pradel, CEO at MediaSilo. "As our business continues to grow, Matt's understanding of the industry will ensure that we are positioned to help our customers meet increased demand for content without making a costly investment in complex on-premise technology."

Thomas joins MediaSilo with more than 15 years of experience in media technology and entertainment. Most recently he served as corporate account manager at Signiant, where he was pivotal in expanding the company's footprint in the western United States and in managing relationships with many of the world's largest media brands. In an earlier role at SmartJog, Thomas was a sales executive and account manager for North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Prior to his work in media technology, Thomas spent years in film and television production. His producing credits include "Raise Your Voice" for New Line Cinema and "Let's Love Hate," Shia LaBeouf's writing and directing debut.

"I'm thrilled to be joining MediaSilo at such a pivotal time in the evolution of the media space," said Thomas. "As media companies and creative executives look to the cloud for improved efficiency and operational value, it's exciting to be part a solution designed from the ground up by media professionals for media professionals. MediaSilo is innately attuned to the unique needs of its customers, and this is apparent in the immediate, game-changing impact its technology has on companies ranging from small creative houses and productions to large media enterprises and corporate brands."

Thomas is based in Los Angeles and reports directly to Pradel.

About MediaSilo

Based in Boston, MediaSilo Inc. provides cloud-based media workflow and collaboration solutions for creative teams. Built by media professionals for media professionals, the MediaSilo platform provides content creators and production teams with the ability to search, review, store, manage, share and convert media quickly and easily from anywhere in the world. More information can be found at www.mediasilo.com.

