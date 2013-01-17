2013 NAB Show Product Preview

Chyron

Booth SL1010

Chyron (NASDAQ: CHYR) is a leading provider of Graphics as a Service for on-air and digital video applications including newsrooms, studios, sports broadcasting facilities, and corporate video environments. An Emmy(R) Award-winning company whose products have defined the world of digital and broadcast graphics, Chyron's graphics solutions include the Axis World Graphics online content creation software and order management system, on-air graphics systems, clip servers, channel branding, and graphics asset management solutions, all of which may be incorporated into the company's BlueNet(TM) end-to-end graphics workflow. More information about Chyron products and services is available on the company websites: www.chyron.com and www.axisgraphics.tv. The company's investor relations information is at www.chyron.com via the "Investors" link.

Chyron Products at the 2013 NAB Show:

ChyronIP Graphics Streaming Over IP

Making its NAB debut in 2013 is the all-new ChyronIP, a real-time HD/SD 2D and 3D character and graphics generator specifically designed for the NewTek(R) TriCaster(TM) -- an all-in-one, integrated live production system that offers the power of a live network studio. ChyronIP is a compact, lightweight system that provides producers with up to two HD or SD full-motion channels of Chyron graphics that stream directly into the TriCaster over a network connection.

Ideal for sports, news, entertainment, and any other live production, ChyronIP allows TriCaster users to employ the same high-impact graphics typically seen in premier sports and entertainment broadcasts. Because graphics data is delivered via a network connection, broadcasters can take advantage of ChyronIP for TriCaster without tying up any of the needed camera inputs that are critical to live production. ChyronIP allows users to leverage Chyron's award-winning Lyric(R) PRO graphics application to create live, full-motion Chyron broadcast graphics, 3D animations, and transitions.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Chyron/TriCaster.zip

Caption: ChyronIP Graphics Streaming Over IP

Axis World Graphics Online Content Creation

At this year's show, Chyron will introduce the next generation of its Axis World Graphics cloud-based graphics creation solution. Axis has been enhanced to provide broadcasters with the latest technology, and Chyron will highlight its newest features including track, order, maps, and news.

Axis World Graphics simplifies, streamlines, and facilitates the graphics creation process, enabling artists, reporters, production assistants, and news producers to create high-quality broadcast graphics. Combining award-winning technology and functionality, proven integration, and point-and-click customization, Axis World Graphics allows users to create templates in Chyron's Lyric(R) PRO 8.5 software, further streamlining integration within the broadcaster's existing workflow or within Chyron's BlueNet(TM) workflow.

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/Chyron/AxisWorld.zip

Caption: Axis World Graphics

ENGAGE Second Screen and Social TV Gateway

ENGAGE is Chyron's second screen and social TV gateway. ENGAGE gives broadcasters the ability to easily add viewer interaction such as votes, polls, and tweet battles into their live news and sports programming, along with rich call-to-action graphics and infographics. ENGAGE integrates with popular second screen and social data partners, eliminating the need for custom integration while maintaining routine production workflows. ENGAGE provides producers with easy-to-use tools that allow for the instant creation of interactions that can dynamically boost audience engagement.

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/Chyron/ENGAGEscreenshot.zip

Caption: ENGAGE Second Screen Platform

SHOUT(TM) Social Media Editor

SHOUT(TM) is a stand-alone software application that enables broadcasters to bring social media commentary into their live broadcasts quickly and easily. SHOUT gives one or more users the ability to monitor, select, adjust, and route social media conversations to broadcast graphics systems either for on-air playback or for storage as data files for later use. Multiple instances of SHOUT running across a facility can be used simultaneously by different staff members to view content and moderate the same playback list. Users can add, remove, and authenticate multiple social media accounts from sources like Twitter, Facebook, RSS, and Mass Relevance.

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/Chyron/SHOUT.zip

Caption: SHOUT Social Media Application

Channel Box² Branding and Promo System

Also being showcased is the newly enhanced ChannelBox², a channel branding system that features 2D/3D design with a complete data acquisition toolset for all branding applications. Built on Chyron's Lyric(R) technology, Channel Box² allows users to access any data -- RSS feeds, traffic, financial, weather, elections, tickers, promos, snipes, and more -- and publish it on air anywhere, anytime.

New Channel Box² software (v.4.7) includes a powerful, advanced point-and-click data tool that allows users to acquire data from many sources quickly and easily. Also included in this software release is the Channel Box sports data feed interface which allows for the easy display of live TV sports data feeds from Daktronics, Whiteway, OES, and Fairplay scoring systems.

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/Chyron/ChannelBox.zip

Caption: Chyron Channel Box² Branding and Promo System

Company Event: Chyron will hold its 2013 NAB Press Conference on Sunday, April 7 at 8 a.m. in the LVCC, Room N242. More details will be forthcoming soon.

Company Quote: "Chyron is committed to providing broadcast professionals with simple, flexible, and efficient graphics solutions that help them to tell great stories and create engaging visual brands. To this end, we'll be taking advantage of the 2013 NAB Show to highlight our latest advances in cloud-to-ground graphics creation, graphics over IP, social TV, and second screen solutions." -- Michael Wellesley-Wesley, president and CEO of Chyron.