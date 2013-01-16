BROAMAN NAMES D. PAGAN COMMUNICATIONS ITS PUBLIC RELATIONS AGENCY OF RECORD IN THE U.S.

MÜNCHEN-GRÄFELFING, GERMANY, JANUARY 16, 2013 - BroaMan, a leading German manufacturer of professional digital video, audio and data network solutions with routing, format conversion and management for a variety of markets, including broadcast, post production and AV, is pleased to announce the hiring of D. Pagan Communications (DPC), a leading public relations firm specializing in the high-tech and professional audio/video industries. As BroaMan's agency of record for the U.S., DPC will launch an integrated public relations campaign, supported by targeted media relations and trade show support for BroaMan, in the region. These efforts will further enhance the company's brand recognition and expand its visibility within target markets in the U.S.

"BroaMan's technology is based on a very specific need in the marketplace for cost effective, scalable audio and video fiber transport," says Tine Helmle, managing director, BroaMan. "Transporting professional high bandwidth 3G/HD/SD-SDI video, audio and control signals reliably for events big, small, live or filmed is an absolute necessity. In order to continue to grow our company, we have turned to D. Pagan Communications. Its team of experts will help increase our brand's visibility among current and potential customers in the markets we serve, including broadcast, film production and professional AV."

As its top-of-the-line product, BroaMan's Repeat platform consists of plug-and-play devices that convert 3G/HD/SD-SDI (or MADI) signals from coaxial cables to fiber and back. Included in the Repeat family are the Repeat48 and Repeat48CWDM, the company's most powerful yet easy-to-use and cost-effective products that include built-in multiplexers to combine multiple signals onto a single fiber that can also be interfaced to audio and data network systems including Optocore, SANE, MADI and Ethernet. Also included in the product line are the Repeat66 and Repeat33, used for flexible applications, rather than in a plug-in-play situation.

An additional product range of the BroaMan portfolio is the Route series, which includes the Route66 and Route33 devices, both unique and based on an individual customer's level of complexity and feature requirements. Using a Digital Video Network, the customer can specify the general system performance, the interface layout-based on basic frames-and select special features. As a result, each customer receives a customized system to meet its specific needs.

"With its involvement in world-leading projects such as the 50th Constitution Day in Kuwait and with top international broadcasters including MediaCityUK, Canadian Television (CTV) and Swedish Television - Stockholm (SVT), as well as successful devices such as the Repeat48 system, BroaMan already has a proven reputation in the industry," says Debra Pagan, DPC founder and president. "Building upon the stellar recognition the company has received from within the broadcast, post-production and AV markets, we look forward to sharing news of the company's exciting new endeavors and delivering exceptional results in the process."

About D. Pagan Communications

D. Pagan Communications (DPC) is a New York-based public relations firm specializing in the broadcast, film/cinema, post-production, military, aerospace and government (MAG), medical, house of worship (HOW), pro audio, live sound, installation/pro AV, education, hospitality, music industry (MI) and consumer markets. For more than 17 years, the firm has performed a comprehensive array of services for its market-leading clients, generating press releases, articles, artist profiles, white papers, newsletters and other deliverables, and supporting clients at major trade shows around the globe. Combining excellent writing with a singular dedication to the needs of its clients and the media, DPC has earned a worldwide reputation for producing high-quality work that in turn achieves great results. For more information, visit www.dpagan.com.

About BroaMan

BroaMan, (Broadcast Manufactur GmbH) based in München-Gräfelfing, Germany, manufactures infrastructure solutions for broadcast applications such as studios, OB-vans or sporting events. The turnkey solutions convert, transport and route all types of commonly used broadcast signals, including digital and analogue video, audio, intercom, and control data, over a high bandwidth fiber infrastructure. If required, this includes format conversions, e.g. from copper to fiber or from analogue to digital, as well as routing of signals based on automatic or manual rules, up/downscalers, frame synchronisers, and many more features. The company offers customized solutions for every application that requires 3G/HD/SD-SDI video transport or routing - whether a big and complex system for broadcast studio or OB Van, or a simple point to point for a small church or conference hall. For more information visit: www.broaman.com.