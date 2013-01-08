NVerzion to Demonstrate Integrated Automation Workflow Solutions at National Religious Broadcasters Convention

SALT LAKE CITY -- Jan. 8, 2013 -- NVerzion, a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that it will be exhibiting at the 2013 National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) Convention and Exposition, March 2-5, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn. The company will showcase an integrated, simplified media asset management workflow that includes the company's Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS) and NControl automation platforms designed to maximize efficiencies for file-based broadcast operations.

At NRB 2013, NVerzion will demonstrate CLASS, a flexible and scalable automation platform that combines best-of-breed technologies to optimize terrestrial and file-based operations. CLASS offers broadcasters an alternative to station-in-a-box systems by providing redundancy and guaranteed integration with existing technology, using software systems and controls to integrate a broadcaster's legacy hardware and software systems seamlessly into a unified platform. Capable of scaling-up to accommodate hundreds of channels, CLASS provides systemwide control for ingest, traffic, graphics, and playout, and is interoperable with all manufacturers and common traffic systems, making it a comprehensive platform that delivers continuous, reliable operation.

NVerzion will also highlight NControl Lite, a highly scalable and extensible hardware and software automation platform capable of controlling a broadcast facility's router output while also managing playout of live video and controlling applications/devices connected to the network. Based upon a modular architecture that ensures flexibility and expandability, NControl Lite allows broadcasters to support multiple playlists easily for continuous playout. Lists can be built in advance using a connected traffic system or directly from the master playlist. Leveraging NControl, broadcasters can also control secondary events, such as audio playback devices for voiceovers, downstream keyers, logo inserters, and more -- all from within the playlist -- enabling the organization to further maximize operational efficiencies.

The NVerzion products will be on display at NRB 2013, booth K-7. More information on NVerzion and its products is available at www.nverzion.com.

# # #

About NVerzion (www.nverzion.com)

For more than 20 years, NVerzion has been providing cutting-edge tools to make digital broadcasting and television station automation more efficient and cost effective. NVerzion software solutions deliver the latest advancements in broadcast technology to automate the control of the equipment chain in the entire workflow from acquisition to distribution and playout of content. The company's products are designed for simple intuitive operation, taking the guesswork out of system implementation, and all NVerzion systems are backed with worldwide training, service, and support.

ENDS