DK-Technologies Boosts its Marketing Team

DK-Technologies has appointed Uffe Kjems Hansen to the position of Product Marketing Director, with responsibility for promoting the company’s entire range of audio and video metering and monitoring products, including the award-winning DK Meter family.

Kjems Hansen joins DK-Technologies from digital processing manufacturer TC Electronic, where he held a number of positions over a 17 year period, culminating in Vice President, Business Management and Marketing. As a key member of TC Electronic’s management group he was instrumental in driving the company’s international growth through market and product focus, aligned with strategic marketing and communication.

Karsten Hansen, CEO of DK-Technologies, says: “Uffe has extensive business experience and this, combined with his in-depth knowledge of our industry, makes him the ideal person to assist DK-Technologies with its future growth strategy. He joins the company at an exciting time as we push forward with the development of our DK Meter family – a range of audio and loudness metering products that have been exceptionally well received by broadcasters and post production facilities.”

Uffe Kjems Hansen adds: “DK-Technology has always been synonymous with extreme accuracy and high quality products. The addition of the DK Meter family to the product range expands the company’s reach significantly and I am very excited to be joining at a time of great potential growth. I look forward to working with the DK-Technology team to take the company to the next level.”

Kjems Hansen will work alongside Jacob Hänel Christensen, who was appointed as Sales Director of DK-Technologies in September 2012. They jointly replace Richard Kelley, who has left the company to pursue new business opportunities in the broadcast and telecommunications field.

About DK-Technologies

DK-Technologies develops and produces audio meters, video sync and test signal generators, as well as video waveform monitors and colour analysers both for LCD and CRT monitors. Alongside its worldwide distributor network, DK-Technologies also operates branch offices in Denmark, Germany, UK and USA. www.dk-technologies.com