ChyronHego Announces SHOUT(TM) Metrics for Point-and-Click Social Media Polling

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- June 17, 2015 -- ChyronHego today announced the launch of SHOUT(TM) Metrics, an all-new extension for the company's SHOUT social media application. SHOUT Metrics provides broadcasters with deep and rich data analysis on Twitter data feeds -- for instance, the number of Tweets per second during a specific news seg¬ment, an audience poll on a local or national political race, or a live sports event.

"In today's instantaneous, 'always online' world of social media, broad¬casters are in a unique position to gain insight into what is resonating with their audiences, said Johan Apel, president and CEO, ChyronHego. "With SHOUT, broadcasters have a powerful yet easy-to-use tool for airing social media conversations quickly and creating instant buzz around a broadcast. And now, with SHOUT Metrics, producers, reporters, and other social media curators can normalize Twitter data to engage fans in real time or simply learn more about viewer demographics.

Ideal for news, sports, and entertainment, SHOUT is ChyronHego's easy-to-use social media editor that works with any of the company's graphics systems -- including the Lyric(TM) graphics creation and playout solution -- to build online communities from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtoo, and RSS feeds. In addition, Mass Relevance subscribers can insert data streams directly into SHOUT. Designed especially for Twitter, SHOUT Metrics normalizes Twitter data for visualization using ChyronHego's Advanced Data Object. Simply by pointing and clicking, users can easily link the Twitter data to Lyric scenes to create compelling graphs and charts without the need for scripting.

SHOUT Metrics' power can also be tapped outside of Twitter. Users can create customized manual campaigns, using their own polling data, to quickly visualize charts and graphs in real time.

SHOUT Metrics is now available for purchase. More information about SHOUT Metrics and the full ChyronHego product family is available at www.chyronhego.com.

# # #

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego is a global leader in broadcast graphics creation, playout and real-time data visualization with a wide range of products and services for live television, news and sports production. Joining forces in 2013 with over 80 years of combined industry expertise, Chyron and Hego Group offer award-winning solutions -- such as the TRACAB(TM) player tracking system and the end-to-end BlueNet(TM) graphics workflow -- under the collective ChyronHego brand. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., the company also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.

Social Media

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chyronhego

Twitter: http://twitter.com/chyronhego

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/chyron

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/chyronmelville

Photo Links

http://www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-SHOUTMetricsSidePanelTwitterMeter.jpg

http://www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-SHOUTMetrics.jpg

http://www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-SHOUTMetrics_GUI.jpg

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.