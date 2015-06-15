EditShare Presents New “Enterprise-Class” Storage with Integrated Production MAM

SMPTE15 Press Previews

Stand B-59

Basingstoke, UK — June 10, 2015 — TheEditShare® SMPTE15 showcase presents the latest solutions for managing media from ingest to archive. Headlines include XStream EFS, the company’s new distributed, redundant “scale out” storage system that brings enterprise-class features to a broad range of facilities at breakthrough prices, and the latest release of the company’s integrated media asset management platform, EditShare Flow 3.2.



About EditShare XStream EFS

New to EditShare’s shared storage product line XStream EFS is the world’s most affordable enterprise-class, distributed and redundant “scale out” storage platform, offering unmatched performance and resiliency for real-time workflows. XStream EFS gives mission-critical media workgroups an open storage platform with smart collaboration features, such as project sharing, combined with blazing-fast performance, multiple levels of redundancy and tremendous scalability.

EditShare Founder and CEO, Andy Liebman, comments,“In addition to EditShare’s core high-bandwidth architecture, the new XStream EFS system offers multiple layers of redundancy that can tolerate the failure of multiple drives, even an entire node. With XStream EFS, you have an intelligent, highly scalable media storage platform that’s rock-solid and affordable – the best of all worlds.”



Based on EditShare’s proven media management tools, the new EditShare XStream EFS solution was specially architected to support high-bandwidth, high-volume media ingest, transcoding, online collaborative editing and multiplatform distribution of HD, 2K, 4K and beyond. Whenever a file is written to an EFS system, pieces of the data – along with a second level of redundancy information – are spread across multiple nodes ensuring users get the combined speed of the nodes, plus extra file protection security. The High Availability architecture offers advanced redundancy and data protection features at multiple levels, including redundant metadata controllers, ensuring work continues irrespective of a hardware failure. Flexible storage capacity configuration options let facilities build storage systems from under 100 TB all the way up to five Petabytes.

About EditShare Flow

Flow media asset management platform provides a powerful toolset for the creative control of all files during the production process, and is included with every EditShare XStream storage solution. From ingest to delivery, Flow will tag, organise and manage your media with the ability to automate workflow tasks including transcoding. With AirFlow it's now possible to remotely access media on your shared storage system for editorial/review, increasing the opportunities for creative development outside the boundaries of your facility.

The latest Flow 3.2 release features new format support, remote collaboration and automation capabilities, a “High Availability” database option, and other enhancements that help facilities build a more efficient production pipe. Topping the robust feature list are: expanded support for 4K codecs and single-file-per-frame formats such as DPX and CinemaDNG; download capabilities that expand the remote collaboration power of AirFlow, the web-based portal into Flow; and fully automated transcoding and delivery workflows.



About EditShare

EditShare is the technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world’s first 3-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2015 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

