DPA Microphones Appoints SeeSound As Its Distributor In Portugal

DPA Microphones has expanded the remit of its Spanish distributor SeeSound to encompass Portugal. The change, which came into effect on January 1st 2013, will ensure that Portuguese customers now benefit from SeeSound’s renowned service and technical support.

Susanne Seidel, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for DPA Microphones, says: ”SeeSound has had great success with the DPA brand in Spain and we are delighted to be extending this relationship to cover Portugal. SeeSound offers a solution portfolio for the audio industry and is highly pro active at driving activities such as product roadshows, product seminars and training sessions. This expansion of our sales network will significantly stengthen DPA’s position and development in the Portuguese market place and provide excellent customer service and support to our existing and passionate DPA customer base.”

Nacho Alberdi, CEO of SeeSound says: “We are very happy to expand our relationship with DPA by covering Portugal. We have been very successful in Spain representing DPA and we now see a lot of potential for their equipment in this new market.”

Established in 2004, SeeSound is a dedicated pro audio distribution company that provides complete technical solutions to the pro audio, installation and live sound markets. Based in Barcelona, SeeSound has a Sales Department staffed by a team of specialist with extensive industry experience, a cutting-edge R&D Department consisting of several engineers, and a strong administration and logistics department.

The company’s main driving force is to offer its customers the best advice, service and technical support together with the best brand portfolio. It views DPA as an integral part of its offering because the company’s products fit SeeSound’s philosophy of only delivering the highest quality audio equipment.

