FSR Returns to UBTech With Award-Winning Collaboration System

Woodland Park, NJ – FSR, leading manufacturer of a wide variety of products for the audio/video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, is again exhibiting at the UBTech Conference in Orlando on June 15-17, 2015.This will be their 2nd consecutive year supporting this show that attracts leaders from more than 500 institutions seeking to overcome challenges and discover solutions.

FSR’s Director of Business Development, Education, Gina Sansivero says, “The choice to exhibit this year was easy for us. The caliber of attendees, the quality of the seminars and educational opportunities and the valuable dedicated exhibit hall times exceeded our expectation the first year. We are looking forward to again introducing products from FSR’s extensive offering that have been developed specifically with educational facilities in mind.”

FSR’s award-winning HuddleVUmulti-user collaboration system will comprise the core of Booth 515 surrounded by a variety of products developed to accommodate the specific needs of educational facilities. The simple-to-install and immensely effective HuddleVU collaboration system delivers a much-needed solution that creates the ideal environment for multiple users to share and view their inputs; laptops, tablets, and smart phones, on single or multiple displays. Unlike conventional presentation systems, anyone participating can be a presenter or an audience member at the push of a button. LED's indicate which user is currently live and when the system is busy.HuddleVU systems, available in three models and several styles, include all the necessary video switching equipment, control hardware, display power control and color-coded HDMI cables that allows users to quickly be up and running.

Also on display will be a large sampling of FSR’s education-centric products including their widely embraced floor, wall, ceiling and table boxes from the company’s core metal range; a variety of HDBaseT extenders; the industry acknowledged Digital Ribbon cable line; the FLEX all-in-one control systems that are in use in a significant number of educational facilities; and a variety of other accessories like IPS connection plates, Lite-It LED light, and cable retractors.

