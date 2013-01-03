GlobeCast Adds FightBox(R), FashionBox(R), and DocuBox(R) to MyGlobeTV(TM) Lineup

NEW YORK -- Jan. 3, 2013 -- Fight, fashion, and documentary content are coming to GlobeCast's MyGlobeTV(TM) platform in the United States -- with the addition of FightBox(R) HD, FashionBox(R) HD and DocuBox(R) HD to the broadband TV service.

The three channels from the SPI TV portfolio have been added to MyGlobeTV, a broadband TV product from GlobeCast. MyGlobeTV subscribers can order each channel a la carte or enjoy the Box HD Pack, which includes all three channels and costs only $4.99 a month.

"We're pleased to add FightBox, FashionBox and DocuBox to MyGlobeTV. The service is home to top-tier international and thematic content and these three channels make an exciting addition to our lineup," said Emma Brackett, Vice President of Consumer Video Products and Services at GlobeCast

"It makes us very happy that GlobeCast is making our three worldwide channels available to TV audiences in the U.S.," said Loni Farhi, SPI International President. "With this addition, FightBox, FashionBox, and DocuBox are now available on four continents: Europe, Asia, Africa, and North America."

Satellite TV viewers in North America can also view FightBox on GlobeCast's direct-to-home satellite service WorldTV, along with 200 other channels from around the globe. A monthly subscription fee to FightBox is $2.99.

FightBox HD is a unique worldwide channel presenting a compilation of the finest combat sports (more than 40 disciplines) from around the globe, all on one channel. No matter what the discipline -- kickboxing, judo, wrestling, jiu-jitsu, karate and more -- FightBox has something for the fight fan in every viewer.

FashionBox HD covers the world's top designers and most famous brands with a special emphasis on the trendsetters as well as the cities considered to be the capitals of fashion.

DocuBox airs documentary films and TV programs devoted to nature, science, and human civilization.

