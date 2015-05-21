Tim Felstead appointed Head of Product Marketing

Quantel and Snell are delighted to announce that Tim Felstead has joined the company as Head of Product Marketing.

In his new position, Tim Felstead will play a key role in ensuring that the Quantel and Snell product range is positioned and aligned with market requirements. He will also underpin the company's marketing communications and sales operations with compelling collateral to ensure that the market is fully aware of the breadth and depth of the Quantel and Snell product offering.

Tim Felstead has worked in the broadcast industry since 1991 in senior technical, sales and leadership roles with a number of organizations, including Thomson, Grass Valley and Harris.

"I've been an admirer of Quantel and Snell for many years and I'm absolutely delighted to take up this fantastic opportunity to join the new company at this very exciting stage in its development," said Felstead. "Quantel and Snell have got great products, great people and great ideas; the company has exciting plans going forward, and I'm looking forward to being part of what will be one of the industry's great success stories."

"Tim has a wealth of experience and knowledge that will be invaluable as we ramp up our presence in the market, and his strategic thinking capabilities will play an important role in shaping the new company into a major international force in the broadcast market," said Neil Maycock, VP Marketing, Quantel and Snell.