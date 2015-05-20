Quantel and Snell at Broadcast Asia 2015

Broadcast Asia 2015, Singapore, 2-5 June 2015: Quantel and Snell are out in force at Broadcast Asia 2015 on booth 5D3-01, squaring up to deliver the answers for three key customer issues:

Transitioning to a more flexible and agile infrastructure

Production infrastructures today need to transition from SDI to IP and be built from commodity hardware and media aware software to take advantage of the IT industry's huge R&D investment. We'll be showing how it is possible to transition painlessly from today's SDI world into the IP future with plug-in modules for Sirius 800 routers and Kahuna switchers and a hybrid SDI/IP control system with industry-standard interoperability guaranteed. This evolutionary approach enables current products to work across both worlds - eliminating the cost and disruption of a complete refit.

Increasing efficiency and output

With audiences fragmenting and the number of media channels continuing to multiply, content creators and distributors need to deliver more with less to make the economics add up. The answer is more intelligence and automation in the pipeline.

Media aware monitoring has the potential to dramatically improve output quality while simultaneously lowering costs. The revolutionary Snell Media Biometrics technology makes media aware monitoring a practical proposition - for the first time automated monitoring allows playout centres to know that they are delivering the correct content across every channel - 100% certainty, 100% of the time, 100% automatically.

Telling compelling stories

However efficient the operation is, it is great content that attracts and retains audiences. Quantel and Snell are showing a host of new developments at Broadcast Asia that enable content creators to tell compelling stories in new ways.

Developments on show include: As the world looks to 4K, we will be showing Pablo Rio handling 4K 60p in realtime; and the new LiveTouch sports highlighting system with integrated editing, enabling more sophisticated and engaging sports coverage, more quickly and easily.

VP Marketing at Quantel and Snell, Neil Maycock, said, "The raft of new products and developments on show will simplify streamline and even transform workflows - enabling our industry to transition to its IP and 4K future. Broadcast Asia provides us with a great opportunity to bring our industry-leading technologies to the widest possible audience in the region."