Listec Promptware Teleprompters Adds 58mm Support

Hauppauge, NY — December 21, 2012 — The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture, and broadcast markets, today announced that its Listec Promptware PW-04 Teleprompter product line now supports lens sizes up to 58mm. The Listec Promptware PW-04 turns any iPhone, iPod Touch or Android Phone into a professional prompter.



Fast and simple to use, the PW-04 is a perfect match for today’s popular small video cameras, compact HDRLS and Mirrorless cameras. Ideal for corporate training, small productions, presentations, interviews, blogging, YouTube videos, the PW-04 is complete with case and Bluetooth remote control. The lightweight Teleprompter quickly attaches to the camera lens.



Listec Promptware PW-04 Feature Highlights



Easily readable up to 10 feet

Easy to assemble – no tools required

Lightweight & Compact

Weight 0.6lbs (0.27kg)

Full Script Speed Control with Bluetooth QWERTY Keyboard Wireless Remote

Fits cameras with 58mm, 55mm, 52mm, 49mm, 46mm, 43mm, 40.5mm, 37mm or 30.5mm threaded lens

Folds flat for easy transport

Adjustable Cradle Holder: Max. Length: 4.9” (126.9mm) Max. Width: 3.2” (81.3mm) Mini. Width: 1.9” (49.8mm)

60/40 Trapezoidal Mirror with Glass Removal Tool

Complete package includes compact ABS hard case

1 Year Warranty: Register online for 2 Years (excludes mirror)



The Listec Promptware PW-04 supports the following popular video cameras:



Consumer:

Sony HDR-CX700V

Panasonic HDC-TM900K

Sony HDR-CX560V

Canon VIXIA HF M50

Canon VIXIA HF M52

Canon VIXIA HF M500

Sony DCR SX45

Sony HDR-CX130

Panasonic HC-V700M

Sony HDR-CX160/B



Professional:

Sony Professional HVR-A1U

Sony HDR-FX7

Sony HVR-HD1000U

Sony HVRA1U

Sony HXR-NX70U

JVC GYHM150U

Panasonic AG-HMC40

Panasonic AG-HMC80 3MOS

Sony HXR-MC50L



About Listec

The name Listec has been associated with the Broadcast Industry since 1967. Listec is defined by its uncompromising standards and over the years has gained a reputation for innovation, the reliability of its product and ongoing commitment to its customers.



About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 70 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning two Technical Achievement Awards and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® lights, Listec™ teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Genustech® camera accessories, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.



For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.



Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



