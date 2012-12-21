Listec Promptware Teleprompters Adds 58mm Support
Hauppauge, NY — December 21, 2012 — The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture, and broadcast markets, today announced that its Listec Promptware PW-04 Teleprompter product line now supports lens sizes up to 58mm. The Listec Promptware PW-04 turns any iPhone, iPod Touch or Android Phone into a professional prompter.
Fast and simple to use, the PW-04 is a perfect match for today’s popular small video cameras, compact HDRLS and Mirrorless cameras. Ideal for corporate training, small productions, presentations, interviews, blogging, YouTube videos, the PW-04 is complete with case and Bluetooth remote control. The lightweight Teleprompter quickly attaches to the camera lens.
Listec Promptware PW-04 Feature Highlights
Easily readable up to 10 feet
Easy to assemble – no tools required
Lightweight & Compact
Weight 0.6lbs (0.27kg)
Full Script Speed Control with Bluetooth QWERTY Keyboard Wireless Remote
Fits cameras with 58mm, 55mm, 52mm, 49mm, 46mm, 43mm, 40.5mm, 37mm or 30.5mm threaded lens
Folds flat for easy transport
Adjustable Cradle Holder: Max. Length: 4.9” (126.9mm) Max. Width: 3.2” (81.3mm) Mini. Width: 1.9” (49.8mm)
60/40 Trapezoidal Mirror with Glass Removal Tool
Complete package includes compact ABS hard case
1 Year Warranty: Register online for 2 Years (excludes mirror)
The Listec Promptware PW-04 supports the following popular video cameras:
Consumer:
Sony HDR-CX700V
Panasonic HDC-TM900K
Sony HDR-CX560V
Canon VIXIA HF M50
Canon VIXIA HF M52
Canon VIXIA HF M500
Sony DCR SX45
Sony HDR-CX130
Panasonic HC-V700M
Sony HDR-CX160/B
Professional:
Sony Professional HVR-A1U
Sony HDR-FX7
Sony HVR-HD1000U
Sony HVRA1U
Sony HXR-NX70U
JVC GYHM150U
Panasonic AG-HMC40
Panasonic AG-HMC80 3MOS
Sony HXR-MC50L
About Listec
The name Listec has been associated with the Broadcast Industry since 1967. Listec is defined by its uncompromising standards and over the years has gained a reputation for innovation, the reliability of its product and ongoing commitment to its customers.
About Tiffen
Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 70 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning two Technical Achievement Awards and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® lights, Listec™ teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Genustech® camera accessories, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.
For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.
Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.
Press Contacts
Tiffen North America
Anya Oskolkova
Zazil Media Group
anya@zazilmediagroup.com
(p) 617.817.6559
(skype) anya.oskolkova
Janice Dolan
Zazil Media Group
janice@zazilmediagroup.com
(p) 617.817.6595
(skype) janicedolan
####
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox