Dave Evans Joins Leadership Team at Integrated Media Technologies

Senior Director of Advanced Consulting Services and IT Strategy

Integrated Media Technologies, Inc. (IMT) has added a key figure to their growing leadership team. Dave Evans has been named to the new post of Senior Director of Advanced Consulting Services and IT Strategy. Evans will be working across the broad portfolio of IMT solutions expertise, focusing on both Media & Entertainment and Corporate IT projects.



Bruce Lyon, IMT's co-founder, president and CEO, stated, "IMT is thrilled to have Dave Evans join our team at this exciting time of growth in our business and transformation in the industry. Bringing Dave onboard is a critical next step in our continued investment to offer differentiated value to our customers. Advanced Consulting Services are an important component of our strong solutions and integration practice. Dave's impressive experience as a technology leader at a major Fortune 100, and also his recent years at other VARs, make him a perfect fit for this role. Dave's efforts will have a dramatic impact on our Media & Entertainment clients, as well as our rapidly growing IT Strategy and infrastructure practice in a diverse range of other sectors."



Dave Evans is well known as an innovative technology leader with over twenty years experience in the Media & Entertainment industry, and more recently, the Infrastructure Technology integration and reseller arena. As the former VP of Solutions Architecture at NBC Universal, he has shown his ability to boost business values through the delivery of progressive Information Technology Services. He is recognized as a skilled leader focused on the development and execution of advanced and ever-evolving technology strategies.



"I'm delighted to join the team at IMT," commented Evans. "IMT is uniquely positioned as it enters its next phase of growth, especially considering their deep engineering talent and leadership.



"The VAR business is in transition as services and software provides balance to a technology solutions portfolio that was once dominated by hardware. IMT's focus on heterogeneous business solutions, in a broad range of market sectors, sets them apart and is an excellent foundation from which to grow. I'm excited at the prospect of contributing to the evolution and execution of their vision."



Integrated Media Technologies Inc. is a leading consulting and systems integrator for digital media, and information technology. The company offers scalable solutions to manage complex technology projects from end-to-end, including research, system analysis and design, technology selection and supply, testing, installation, training and support.



For more information, visit http://www.imtglobalinc.com