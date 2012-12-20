Adorama Offering Special Flashpoint All-Inclusive DSLR/DV Cinema Bundle

Customers save $100 off regular cost of bundle for a limited time only



New York, NY – December 20, 2012 –Adorama, the leading supplier of photographic and consumer electronics products, is now selling the Flashpoint All-Inclusive DSLR/DV Cinema Bundle. The bundle ships with Flashpoint’s DSLR Shoulder Rig II with Rails and Quick Release System, a Matte Box System II and the Follow Focus Pro II with clip-on system, all backed by a two-year warranty. Flashpoint is Adorama’s product line featuring high quality video accessories and gear such as the DSLR/DV Cinema Bundle at price points lower than the competing name brands.



On sale now at just 499.95 USD (a savings of 100.00 USD from the list price of 599.95 USD) until January 25, the All-Inclusive DSLR/DV Cinema Bundle comes with everything a filmmaker needs. Made up of three Flashpoint components, the bundle includes: Flashpoint’s Matte Box System II, the Follow Focus Pro II, and the DSLR Shoulder Rig with Rails and Quick Release. Flashpoint’s Matte Box System II features a hinged, fold-flat flag system and can be angled to prevent stray light from striking the front of the lens, which can cause both image-fogging flare and unwanted artifacts. The Flashpoint Follow Focus Pro II quickly attaches to the rig and connects via a geared system to the lens’s focusing ring. The foundation of the All-Inclusive DSLR/DV Cinema Bundle is the DSLR Shoulder Rig with Rails and Quick Release. It can be used both for shoulder-mounted run-and-gun shooting or tripod-mounted video capturing. It features a dual 15mm carbon fiber rod system; a pair of soft, comfortable hand grips; and a molded, cushioned shoulder pad. Altogether, the shoulder rig has an effective length of just over 30 inches including the end plugs.



This solidly constructed, customizable system from Flashpoint allows a DSLR or camcorder to be perfectly positioned for the shooter’s individual size and specific shooting requirements, and spares filmmakers the need to piece together the right components for video work.



Flashpoint All-Inclusive DSLR/DV Cinema Bundle comes with:

• DSLR Shoulder Rig II with Rails and Quick Release System

• Matte Box System II

• Follow Focus Pro II with clip-on system

• Two-year warranty



See the Flashpoint All-Inclusive DSLR/DV Cinema Bundle on AdoramaTV



Pricing and Availability – Special Pricing Until January 25

The Flashpoint All-Inclusive DSLR/DV Cinema Bundle retails at 499.95 USD, regularly $599.95, for a savings of $100.00. The bundle is available online at www.adorama.com or at the Adorama superstore located at 42 West 18th Street New York, NY 10011.



