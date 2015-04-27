Let’s Mess With Texas Lights

PrimeTime Lighting builds top quality broadcast studio and video conference light fixtures in Dallas, Texas

Dallas, TX - April 27, 2015 – Quietly based in the heart of Dallas, Texas for over twenty years, PrimeTime Lighting Systems has manufactured innovative and precisely engineered lighting systems, including LED and fluorescent luminaires for broadcast studios and video conference light fixtures. “Television station chief engineers, lighting designers, systems integrators, worship facility and video conference professionals have told us that the hand-crafted PrimeTime fixtures in their facilities have outlasted lights built by other manufacturers,” said Glen Harn, CEO.

PrimeTime originated in 1975 in Dallas as an advanced solar energy collection manufacturer. The company designed and manufactured optical systems for NASA space stations and evolved into the current engineering and light manufacturing organization.

Today, PrimeTime’s LED and fluorescent luminaires are designed, engineered and manufactured in the Dallas facility with rigorous testing, first-rate materials, and superb manufacturing standards. Harn explains, “Our team takes great pride in building instruments like no other broadcast luminaires in the industry.As far as build quality, where other LED manufacturers use stamped steel; PrimeTime uses extruded aluminum. Where others use plastic or fiberglass molded parts; we use machined aluminum."

In the past year PrimeTime raised the bar in the broadcast lighting industry by using leading technologies. The new GUS 51 LED Fresnel was built from the ground up, with innovative engineering, for broadcast and production studios, entertainment venues and worship facilities. The 1SLED XB and MSLED XB are cutting edge “EXTRA BRIGHT” LED instruments with single shadow rendering and a consistent soft light output for optimal talent lighting. And, PrimeTime’s video conference fixtures are sought by city council chambers across the nation according to Harn.

About PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc.

Known for innovative and superbly engineered lighting, PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc. (formerly KW/2 Studios) manufactures broadcast lighting systems, video conference light fixtures, and LED and fluorescent studio lighting for the broadcast industry. PrimeTime’s U.S. fabricated products illuminate broadcast and cable news sets, video conference facilities, worship sanctuaries, university studios, religious broadcasting studios, motion picture and production studios, city council chambers and eLearning classrooms throughout the United States and some foreign countries. PrimeTime luminaires are recognized for high performance, lasting durability and quality. For more information, visit www.primetimelighting.com