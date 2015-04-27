Strictly Come Dancing Goes with a Cinegy Workflow

Cinegy, which develops and produces media asset management products that are used in flagship productions globally, has announced that its media asset management and active archive solution “Cinegy Archive” is used as a central part of BBC Studios and Post Production’s workflow for Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing sambas, foxtrots and paso dobles its multi-platform way across the UK from September to December with a production that utilises a tapeless acquisition workflow for which Cinegy is the primary media asset management tool.

All supported tape and tapeless rushes for the show are imported and logged in Cinegy, where they are stored at HD resolution for the four-month duration of Strictly’s run. The assets are also retained for use with the subsequent Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour, which takes place in a variety of UK venues in the month following the televised Grand Final in December.

Cinegy Archive is used to store shows from previous series of Strictly to make them available for browse and import to an edit suite when required. Additionally, BBC Studios and Post Production have investigated making the Cinegy system available via the Internet for members of the production team to browse content while away from the office.

John Loughman, Post Production Supervisor at BBC Studios and Post Production, said, “We needed a suitable logging system for the influx of material that’s generated over the course of the show. The Cinegy system enabled all of the material for the series to be stored in HD and readily accessed and managed.”