Waves SoundGrid® Technology Adopted by Avid into New Console

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, April 16, 2015 — Waves Audio, a leading provider of digital signal processing solutions, announces that they are working together with Avid® to bring support for Waves plug-ins to the Avid VENUE | S6L live sound system through SoundGrid® technology. This will offer live sound professionals access to tested and certified Waves plug-ins.

Additionally, Waves will be offering customers easy access to their plugins through the Avid Marketplace, underscoring the growing momentum of Avid Marketplace adoption.

Mick Olesh, Waves EVP Sales & Marketing, comments, “Waves’ collaboration with Avid is another step in our dedication to allowing our customers the freedom to use their plugin products anywhere and everywhere.”

To learn more, please visit www.waves.com.