Waves SoundGrid® Technology Adopted by Avid into New Console
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, April 16, 2015 — Waves Audio, a leading provider of digital signal processing solutions, announces that they are working together with Avid® to bring support for Waves plug-ins to the Avid VENUE | S6L live sound system through SoundGrid® technology. This will offer live sound professionals access to tested and certified Waves plug-ins.
Additionally, Waves will be offering customers easy access to their plugins through the Avid Marketplace, underscoring the growing momentum of Avid Marketplace adoption.
Mick Olesh, Waves EVP Sales & Marketing, comments, “Waves’ collaboration with Avid is another step in our dedication to allowing our customers the freedom to use their plugin products anywhere and everywhere.”
To learn more, please visit www.waves.com.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox