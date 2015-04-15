Prime Focus Technologies Expands Leadership in North America to Support CLEAR Media ERP Suite and Cloud Media Services; Welcomes Baer and Beswick

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the technology arm of Prime Focus, the world’s largest media services powerhouse, continues to expand its leadership with the addition of Tris Baer as VP Business Solutions, Strategy & Innovation, and Tony Beswick as Senior Vice President, Business Development, Lowry Digital. These two additions will add to PFT’s presence in the U.S., with Baer helping existing and future customers with business solutions from PFT’s New York office, and Beswick leading sales and business development of Cloud Media Services and Lowry Digital.

“Tris and Tony bring along a wealth of experience and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have them,” said Patrick Macdonald-King, President, PFT North America. “Having Tony provide leadership to advance Cloud Media Services and Lowry Digital, while at the same time bringing Tris aboard to guide our customers through the ever changing landscape of technology using PFT’s CLEAR, will be incredibly beneficial.”

Baer previously worked for Viacom, holding the title of VP, Media Services & Product Management, Viacom Media Networks for the past 20 years. In that time, Baer oversaw the management of content supply chain and distribution solutions and managed the development of application software supporting Viacom Media Networks, BET Networks, EPIX and Paramount Pictures. Drawing from this experience and applying it to PFT’s suite of technology solutions, Baer will help construct how clients use CLEAR along with Cloud Media Services to help manage their business operations.

During his time at Sony, Beswick gained management and sales experience in compression/authoring, restoration, re-mastering, up resolution and more, while rolling out 4K and creating an annual business plan for Colorworks. Beswick will bring his skills and knowledge to Lowry Digital as it continues to expand its capabilities as a provider of industry-leading media-processing technology.

Lowry Digital offers SD-to-HD and HD/2K-to-4Kupressupport,as well as high-quality conversionfromhigh frame ratestolow frame rates, including 60/59.94fps to 24/23.98fps. It’s Academy®-Award-winning proprietary technology has been used on hundreds of triple-A restorations, including the Star Wars and James Bond series of films, The Simpsons and on Disney classics such as Bambi and Cinderella, as well as in the post-production chain of new theatrical releases such as The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Avatar, and Prometheus.

PFT’s clientele includes Disney, 21st Century Fox-owned STAR TV, Warner Bros. Television Studios, CBS Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television Studios, Relativity Media, Legendary Pictures, Starz Media, Lionsgate, AETN, Crown Media Family Networks, FX Networks and more.

Prime Focus is listed on the NSE and BSE in India.

*InJuly2014,PrimeFocussecuredownershipofLosAngeles-baseddigitalfilmrestorationfirm,LowryDigitalasapartofRelianceMediaWorksacquisition.

