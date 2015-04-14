Healthy Growth Prompts MultiDyne(R) to Relocate to Larger Manufacturing and Administrative Office

An On-Site Engineering and Testing Lab, as Well as Expanded Manufacturing, Office, and Storage Space, Will Streamline Manufacturing and Fulfillment Capabilities

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. -- April 13, 2015 -- Due to increased business and an expanding product line, MultiDyne(R) Video & Fiber-Optics Systems is relocating its main headquarters to a new, larger facility in Hauppauge, New York, to streamline on-site manufacturing and deliver products to customers sooner.

The new 20,000-square-foot facility will include an on-site engineering and testing lab and a state-of-the-art AV-equipped conference room, as well as expanded manufacturing, office, and storage space. With the move, MultiDyne will be hiring an additional 13 people to join its current staff of 17 engineers and other employees.

MultiDyne is a leading provider of innovative video and fiber-optic-based transport systems for the broadcast, cable, satellite, production, digital cinema, pro A/V, and other markets that produce and distribute video.

"MultiDyne has experienced record growth in the past two years, and we outgrew our existing space," said Frank Jachetta, president, MultiDyne. "Our goal is always to improve order delivery times and service customers in the most efficient way possible. This new facility will achieve both of those goals while also benefitting our employees and our customers in a variety of positive ways."

The new facility is located at 35 Hoffman Avenue, Hauppauge, New York, 11788. The company phone number remains the same: +1-516-671-7278.

"Our expansion plans call for continued growth in the manufacture of video production and signal distribution equipment as well as adding value to the surrounding area," Jachetta added. "We’re excited and pleased to call Hauppauge our new home."

More information about the company’s products is available at www.multidyne.com.

# # #

About MultiDyne(R) (www.multidyne.com)

For more than 30 years, MultiDyne(R) has been a leading provider of innovative video and fiber-optic-based transport systems for the broadcast, cable, satellite, production, digital cinema, pro A/V, corporate, retail, surveillance, teleconferencing, judicial arraignment, transportation, government, military, and healthcare markets. MultiDyne’s fiber-optic transport systems for video, SDI, 3G HD, DVB/ASI, VGA, DVI, HDMI, audio, AES, Ethernet, data, CATV, as well as the company’s other broadcast accessories are used worldwide by such industry leaders as ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, RAI, BBC, and the U.S. Department of Transportation. MultiDyne provides a seven-year warranty on its core product line. For more information, call MultiDyne at 1-877-MULTIDYNE or 1-516-671-7278, visit the company’s website at www.multidyne.com, or send an email to sales@multidyne.com.

Follow MultiDyne:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/MultiDyne-Video-Fiber-Optic-Systems/82785749279

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/312721?trk=tyah

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/MultiDyne/MultiDyne-NewMultiDyneBuilding.JPG