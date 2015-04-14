Wisycom Debuts Fiberbox Bx1-4u RF-Over-Fiber Solution at the 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS —Wisycom, designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, has launched its MFL Fiberbox BX1-4U outdoor RF-Over-Fiber solution at the 2015 NAB Show (Booth C4749).

“The MFL RF-over-fiber platform has all the necessary features for successful control of wireless production environments,” says Massimo Polo, Sales & Marketing Director, Wisycom. “Since it is running over fiber, the unit offers users the opportunity to set up antenna extenders farther than possible with traditional setups. When combined with the new heavy-duty casing, the MFL can withstand the use and abuse of typical on-location or touring rigors.”

The MFL features an easy-to-read OLED display of optical power, control of remote sites, internal and external loop out filtering options, adjustable gain at all points in the signal chain. It is able to send four RF paths multiplexed over a single strand of single mode fiber and offers control via Ethernet. The Fiberbox’s MFL2 Fiber Module comes equipped with two SC-APC fiber inputs and a CWDM 4 channel with mux/demux Output/Input on a BNC connector. In addition, the unit features an Embedded Gigabit Ethernet data channel. Also included in the Fiberbox is a Dual Power Amplifier with two Carrier x 2W output, one Output combiner — 1 W per carrier as well as a BNC connector and DB25 connector (data/power).

The unit can be configured at the factory to set the four channels in either direction. A typical setup is two channels, A and B, set to receive wireless microphones, and the other two to support remote IFB or partyline transmission. The MFL BX1-4U combines all of these features in a new weather-protected, heavy-duty plastic ruggedized case. The case also has mounts for two Anton-Bauer batteries and a fan rack within the case for additional powering options. The electronics are installed within a 19-inch suspended frame.

Prior to its official launch at NAB, the MFL had been put through the paces during the 2015 Grammy Awards, helping Burbank, CA-based intercom solutions provider TV-COMS to expand the coverage area for wireless intercom at the event. “We used the Wisycom MFL-TTRR and MFL-RRTT to create a large RF coverage area 750 feet away from the main theater — where traditional antenna cables would not be suitable for use,” says John Arenas, owner/founder of TV-COMS. “The MFL-TTRR and MFL-RRTT allowed stage managers to stay in constant contact, which was critical for dispatching the nearly 30 Grammy performers onto the stage. The Wisycom MFL worked flawlessly to bring this production from backstage to center stage.”

TV-COMS, LLC.

A Burbank, California based company specializing in complex intercom projects for television and special events nationwide.

About Wisycom

Wisycom is a designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, renowned for their durability, flexibility, reliability, practicality and cost-effective price points. Wisycom’s design process is driven by attention to detail, customer feedback and ultimate quality, from the selection of components to the manufacturing process, which takes place at the company’s Italian plants. The company prides itself on serving as a technical advisor and partner to every customer. From custom design to evaluation and dimensioning of systems, the Wisycom team stands by its customers through every step of the process. For more information, please visit www.wisycom.com.