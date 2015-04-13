Appear TV Introduces Adaptive Bit Rate Packager at NAB 2015

Las Vegas, April 13, 2015 – Appear TV, a leading global provider of next-generation video processing platforms for broadcast and IP television, will introduce its Adaptive Bit Rate (ABR) Packager software at the 2015 NAB Show (Booth SU7605).The addition of the ABR Packager software furthers Appear’s goal of providing its users an end-to-end solution for multiscreen/OTT support that rapidly adapts to new device profiles while providing the highest video quality possible.

For use with Appear TV’s modular XC 5000 Series Video Processing Platform, or within third-party vendor environments, the packager features highly efficient segmentation, encryption and origin server capabilities. The ABR Packager supports the latest standards and methodologies for OTT/Multiscreen content delivery. MPEG 2 transport stream inputs supporting MPTS high quality H.264 AVC multi resolution/bandwidth video services are converted in real time to HLS, MPEG DASH and Microsoft Smooth Streaming formats, as applicable, for the end viewing device. The software also features the Resource Allocator tool, which simplifies the process of defining profile parameters. Utilizing a straightforward Web-based interface, users can efficiently customize or use preset configuration templates for application to multiple services simultaneously, making for effective and efficient profile management.

“Delivery of video content to all screens is no longer just a way for the viewer to catch up on content or watch it on demand, but a key requirement of a broadcaster’s future,” says Carl Walter Holst, CEO, Appear TV. “The entire technical and commercial landscape of video delivery has transformed, with delivery to all screens now becoming a mandatory requirement for consumers. The ABR Packager and Resource Allocator streamlines the process of adapting to this distribution method by making it easier for operators to prep channels for multiscreen delivery and efficiently create new profiles as new viewing devices emerge, essentially future-proofing broadcast setups.”

Although it is designed to work with third-party solutions, the ABR Packager, when combined with Appear TV’s new real time Universal encoding and transcoding modules for OTT/Multiscreen delivery, provides a particularly powerful end-to-end solution within a single unified platform. The Universal compression module in multiscreen mode supports both encoding from studio and transcoding of pre-compressed services to achieve the highest video quality, with excellent electrical, thermal and space efficiency. When combined with the Packager, the multiple profiles streaming from the XC500 Platform are synchronized, ensuring low latency and accurate network interfacing.

As Appear TV compression solutions are fully modular, they enable a full suite of redundancy options to ensure operator uptime that include Appear TV’s self-managing N+1 redundancy solution or ultra-reliable 1+1-redundant control cards that comprehensively manage seamless redundancy switching within IP networks without the need for third-party network managing software. This modular approach also provides the ability to integrate multiscreen/OTT and broadcast operations seamlessly with a single user interface.

The ABR Packager and Universal encoding and transcoding modules are part of Appear TV’s modular concept, which gives users the ability to select from the different Appear TV modules (Demodulators, Decoding, Descramblers, Transcoders, Encoders, Modulators and Multiple I/O interfaces, among others) covering various distribution formats and processes to create a solution custom-tailored to their needs. Appear TV’s platform is modular, allowing for multiple distribution format processes to originate from one chassis, saving on hardware space and making it easy to add and upgrade as new formats and transmission technologies arise.

